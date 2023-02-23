‘Poker Face’ Debuts at No. 3 on Nielsen’s Streaming Originals Chart, Peacock’s Highest-Ranked Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Peacock has scored another win with Rian Johnson’s whodunnit series “Poker Face.” The original comedy series opened at No. 3 on Nielsen’s Streaming Original Series Top 10 chart, making it Peacock’s highest-ranked original series to ever hit the chart. During the Jan. 23-29 viewing window, the show recorded 547 million minutes viewed in the first four days of availability with its four-episode opening. (Further information regarding where the series landed on Nielsen’s overall programs chart is not yet available.)

The series also marks the streamer’s highest-ranking original comedy to crack the chart. “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” was Peacock’s first original series to land on Nielsen’s Top 10 list — opening at No. 5 during the Dec. 19-25 viewing period. Prior to the revival series taking the crown, the streamer’s drama “Bel-Air” previously held the title for Peacock’s biggest ever series debut.

Starring Natasha Lyonne, the 10-episode mystery-of-the-week series follows Charlie, an eccentric detective with the extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. As she hits the road in her Plymouth Barracuda, with every stop she makes, she encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve. The NBCU-owned streamer announced earlier this week its plans to submit the series in the Emmys race as a comedy.

Peacock previously made Nielsen’s overall streaming programs chart with its acquired episodes of Paramount Network’s “Yellowstone” and Universal Pictures’ “Halloween Ends.” Jordan Peele’s “Nope” also landed on Nielsen’s streaming movies chart after it moved to the streamer following the film’s theatrical release.