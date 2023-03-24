‘Pokémon Horizons’ Trailer: New Series Ditches Ash Ketchum for Two Trainers and Captain Pikachu

The future of “Pokémon” is almost here, and it no longer involves Ash Ketchum, the beloved, forever 10-year-old trainer who has been on screen for 25 years.

On Friday, the Pokémon Company International officially unveiled the new animated show coming later this year, which is titled “Pokémon Horizons: The Series,” and stars a new cast of characters. Instead of Ash, whose journey is wrapping up soon in “Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series,” the new show stars dual protagonists Liko and Roy, who will uncover the mysteries of the Pokémon world.

Here’s the logline: “In ‘Pokémon Horizons: The Series,’ dual protagonists Liko, whose partner Pokémon is Sprigatito, and Roy will encounter many characters during their journey, including a group led by Friede and Captain Pikachu called the Rising Volt Tacklers. Traveling across the Pokémon world on an airship, the Rising Volt Tacklers include Orla, who enjoys mechanical and electrical work and is accompanied by her partner Pokémon, Metagross; Murdock, who is skilled at cooking, and his partner Pokémon, Rockruff; Mollie, who specializes in healing treatments, and her partner Pokémon, Chansey; and Ludlow. Liko and Roy will also come across Amethio, who is joined by his partner Pokémon, Ceruledge, and belongs to an organization called the Explorers, as well as a popular video streamer known as Nidothing.”

The upcoming series will launch worldwide this year and follows the releases of last year’s video games, “Pokémon Scarlet” and “Violet.”

“‘Pokémon Horizons: The Series’ is set to be a thrilling journey that explores new wonders and makes fascinating discoveries about the Pokémon world,” said Taito Okiura, vice president of marketing for The Pokémon Company International, in a statement. “The latest ‘Pokémon Horizons: The Series’ trailer sheds further light on the mysterious adventures that await Liko and Roy, and we invite Trainers to join in unraveling these secrets when the series begins premiering outside of Japan later this year.”

