Pluto TV Launching in Australia With 50 FAST Channels

Pluto TV, Paramount’s free streaming television service, is to launch in Australia from the end of August.



Comprising more than 50 free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels, Pluto TV will be sold as a dedicated branded area within Paramount Australian and New Zealand’s digital platform 10 Play.



Channels available at launch in Australia will include South Park, new and exclusive MTV and Nickelodeon channels, MTV Reality, MTV The Shores, Nick Classics, and Nick Toons, in addition to classic shows “I Love Lucy,” “Happy Days and “Dynasty.”



Pluto TV has a current footprint that covers 35 markets in three continents.



Paramount parent company, CBS acquired Channel 10, one of five nationwide free-to-air TV channels in Australia, in November 2017. 10 Play was launched as Channel 10’s catch-up service in 2013. It launched ten FAST channels in December 2022.



“These 50 Pluto TV channels represent our first step to engage with Australian audiences and we are happy to mark this milestone by partnering with 10 Play, demonstrating once more the strength of our Paramount ecosystem,” said Olivier Jollet, executive VP and international GM for Pluto TV said. “As pioneers in the FAST industry, we are bringing a new and unique user experience through curated channels dedicated to this market. Our mix of local and international content which matches the needs of our local audiences is what makes Pluto TV so valuable for viewers, clients, and partners across the world.”



“This announcement builds on 10 Play’s success in 2023 – the biggest year ever for the platform with minutes viewed up 21% on 2022. It gives 10 Play a unique and strong point of difference in the Australian market that will build on nearly a decade of insights gathered from delivering alternate viewing experiences,” said Jarrod Villani, executive VP, chief operating and commercial officer and regional lead, Paramount Australia & New Zealand.

