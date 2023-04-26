‘Platonic’ Trailer: Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne Reunite After ‘Neighbors’ in Apple TV+ Comedy Series

“Neighbors” co-stars Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne are reuniting on the small screen for the new Apple TV+ comedy series “Platonic.”

In the new series, Rogen and Byrne play Will and Sylvia, two former BFFs approaching midlife who attempt to rekindle their friendship after a falling out. According to the show’s official logline, Will and Sylvia’s friendship eventually “becomes all consuming — and destabilizes their lives in a hilarious way.”

The 10-episode series will premiere its first three episodes on May 24, with the remaining seven installments dropping Wednesdays until the finale on July 12.

Fellow “Neighbors” actor Carla Gallo joins her former castmates, alongside an ensemble of comedic performers including Luke Macfarlane (“Bros”), Tre Hale (“Love and Monsters”) and Andrew Lopez (“Blockers”).

In addition to starring opposite each other, Rogen and Byrne serve as executive producers on “Platonic.” “Neighbors” and “Bros” director Nick Stoller and his wife, screenwriter Francesca Delbanco, co-created, co-wrote and directed the series. Conor Welch is also an executive producer on the project. “Platonic” is produced by Sony Pictures Television, where Stoller has an overall deal.

“Platonic” marks Byrne’s second comedy series with Apple TV+, as she stars in the critically acclaimed show “Physical,” which will return for its third season this year. While “Platonic” is Rogen’s first series with Apple TV+, the actor has another upcoming untitled comedy series in the works with the streamer, which he will write, direct and executive produce alongside his producing partner Evan Goldberg.

Watch the first official “Platonic” trailer below.