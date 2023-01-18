‘Planet Sex’ Trailer: Cara Delevingne Visits a Porn Library and Attends Masturbation Seminars in Hulu Docuseries

Cara Delevingne is sharing her personal journey with sexuality in the forthcoming Hulu docuseries “Planet Sex.”

In each episode of the series, the British model and actor explores prevalent questions about gender and human sexuality. She immerses herself in communities who view sexuality and gender in different ways, as well as examines such topics as relationships, sex appeal and the intrigue of pornography.

Delevingne spoke about the docuseries in Cannes at the international TV market Mipcom last fall, including one moment that tested her limits in terms of sex.

“I went into the masturbation seminar thinking it was going to be a classroom and I’d have a notepad, and instead it was a pink, leather gym mat on the floor, with six people going, ‘Well, take your underwear off. This is the lube,’” explained Delevingne. “I didn’t realize I was a prude. I think I’m a pretty hip, young, cool, down-with-anything kind of girl but I was like, ‘Sorry what? Sorry, no, absolutely not, I will not do that.’ But I kind of did everything I felt comfortable doing.”

A 10-minute preview of Episode 1 was also screened to audiences at the Grand Palais in Cannes, in which Delevingne says that she is “100%” queer.

“Planet Sex” is produced by Fremantle and Delevingne, who serves as an executive producer via her Milkshake Productions banner for Hulu and the BBC. The docuseries was presold to 92 markets around the world ahead of its premiere.

“Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne” premieres Feb. 14 on Hulu. Watch the full trailer below.