‘Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin’ Renewed for Season 2 at Peacock

“Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin” has been renewed for Season 2 at Peacock.

The comedy series spinoff of the “Pitch Perfect” film franchise originally debuted on the streamer on the Nov. 23. The series sees Adam Devine return as Bumper Allen as he moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin.

“We knew fans of the ‘Pitch Perfect’ franchise were going to sing the praises of ‘Bumper in Berlin’ and enjoy seeing a new side of Adam Devine’s character,” said Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Along with our partners at UTV, Megan Amram, Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman crafted an incredibly unique and charming story with new takes on iconic songs. We can’t wait to dive further into this new hit with Peacock audiences.”

Along with Devine, the cast of Season 1 includes Flula Borg, Sarah Hyland, Lera Abova and Jameela Jamil. Per NBCU, the series scored the biggest comedy premiere in Peacock history, as it was watched by more accounts in its launch weekend than any other Peacock Original comedy to date.

“We are thrilled that audiences continue to enjoy the ‘Pitch Perfect’ universe with ‘Bumper in Berlin’ on Peacock,” shared executive producers Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman. “We look forward to even more hilarity and relentless mouth music in Season 2.”

“’Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin’ hit all the right notes,” added Erin Underhill, president of Universal Television. “We are thrilled to reunite with this fantastic team as there are many new and surprising stories to tell with these hilarious and lovable characters. We look forward to taking the next season to new heights.”

Megan Amram created “Bumper in Berlin” and serves as executive producer and showrunner. Banks and Handelman executive produce via Brownstone Productions, with Paul Brooks and Scott Neimeyer of Gold Circle Films and Devine also executive producing. Todd Strauss-Schulson directed the first two episodes and executive produced the series premeire. Richie Keen directed episodes three, four, and six and executive produces. Maureen Bharoocha directed episode five. Universal Television is the studio. Amram is currently under an overall deal with Universal Television.

Brownstone and Gold Circle produced all three films in the “Pitch Perfect” franchise, with Banks having directed “Pitch Perfect 2″ and appeared onscreen in all three films.

Inspired by the Mickey Rapkin book of the same name, the first “Pitch Perfect” film was released in 2012, with the third and final film having been released in 2017. The three films grossed nearly $600 million combined worldwide. Along with Devine, the franchise was known for starring Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, and Hailee Steinfeld.