‘Physical’ to End With Third and Final Season at Apple TV+

“Physical” will end with its forthcoming third season, Apple TV+ announced on Wednesday. The 10-episode final season is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, August 2.

Starring Rose Byrne, the dark comedy follows Sheila Rubin (Byrne), a quietly tortured, seemingly dutiful housewife supporting her smart but controversial husband’s bid for state assembly. But behind closed doors, Sheila has her own darkly funny take on life she rarely lets the world see. As she battles her own personal demons, Sheila comes to find a release through the world of aerobics.

Season two found Sheila, having successfully launched her first fitness video only to encounter some new and bigger obstacles on her path. She is torn between loyalty to her husband (Rory Scovel) and the values he represents, and a dangerous attraction to someone else. And since she’s no longer the only game in town, she finds herself having to outrun some fierce new competitors on the road to building a full-fledged fitness empire.

Zooey Deschanel joins the final season as ‘Kelli,’ a network sitcom star who decides to enter the burgeoning Fitness Industry.

“We are so grateful to Apple, Tomorrow Studios, and all our creative collaborators for the chance to bring Sheila to life in all her gritty glory,” said star and executive producer Rose Byrne and creator, writer and executive producer Annie Weisman. “With this final season, Sheila’s three act saga of rebellion, recovery, and redemption comes to the satisfying conclusion that she and her fans so richly deserve. We feel so proud to share this last chapter with everyone.”

“Over the course of three enthralling seasons of ‘Physical,’ we have been honored to work with Annie Weisman and Tomorrow Studios to bring Sheila Rubin’s journey of transformation and personal empowerment to the screen through Rose Byrne’s fearless, moving, and often very funny, portrayal,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “We are aware of just how much of an impact this character and story has had on audiences around the world and can’t wait for them to join us on this final exhilarating ride that culminates in an immensely rewarding finale for this celebrated series.”

Byrne will next be seen in the Apple Original comedy series “Platonic.” Starring and executive produced by Byrne and Seth Rogen, the series is co-created, directed and co-written by Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco. “Platonic” premieres on Friday, May 24, on Apple TV+.

“Physical” is produced by Tomorrow Studios (an ITV Studios partnership) and created, written and executive produced by Weisman, who also serves as showrunner. This series is directed by Stephanie Laing, who also serves as executive producer alongside Adelstein, Clements and Bachner for Tomorrow Studios, and Byrne.