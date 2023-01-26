Phoebe Waller-Bridge to Produce ‘Sign Here’ Series Adaptation in Development at Amazon

Amazon is developing a series version of Claudia Lux’s novel “Sign Here” with Phoebe Waller-Bridge set to executive produce, Variety has learned.

Waller-Bridge and Jenny Robbins are executive producing the project via Wells Street Films. Lux will serve as co-writer and executive producer. The series falls under Waller-Bridge’s Amazon overall deal, which she recently renewed.

Per the official logline for “Sign Here,” the series is “a darkly humorous, utterly gripping debut novel about a guy who works in Hell (literally). Peyote Trip has a pretty good gig in the deals department on the fifth floor of Hell. Sure, none of the pens work, the coffee machine has been out of order for a century, and the only drink on offer is Jägermeister, but it’s still Hell and after waiting a millennium he comes up with a plan that might just change his life (and death) forever.”

This marks the second piece of development news at Amazon within the past year. It was previously reported in March 2022 that she scored a pickup for a new series at the streamer, the details of which are being kept tightly under wraps.

Waller-Bridge is best known for creating and starring in the hit comedy series “Fleabag,” which was based on her one-woman show of the same name. The show aired on Amazon in the U.S. and proved to be a massive critical success. The show won six Emmy Awards across its two-season run at the streamer, including best comedy series. Waller-Bridge won the Emmys for best writing for a comedy series and best actress in a comedy.

Waller-Bridge is repped by UTA, Hatton McEwan Penford, Independent Talent and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.

“Sign Here” was originally published in October 2022 to mostly positive reviews. It was Lux’s debut novel. According to her official website, she is a graduate of Sarah Lawrence College and has a master’s degree in social work from UT-Austin. She is repped by UTA and Lucy Cleland at Kneerim & Williams.