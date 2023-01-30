Phoebe Dynevor Says She’s Not in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: ‘I Did My Two Seasons’

Phoebe Dynevor is moving on from “Bridgerton,” at least for Season 3. The actor, who played Daphne Bridgerton in the first two seasons of the Netflix romance hit, said she is not starring in the upcoming third season of the show. Dynevor’s Daphne was the main character of “Bridgerton’s” breakout first season. She moved into a supporting role for Season 2.

“Well I did my two seasons,” Dynevor recently told Variety when asked about her “Bridgerton” future. “I’ve done what I wanted to do with that character and she had a great arc. If they ask me back in the future, who knows?”

Dynevor was even more forthcoming to ScreenRant, saying she is “sadly not in Season 3. Potentially in the future. But Season 3, I’m just excited to watch as a viewer.”

Netflix has not returned Variety’s request for comment.

“Bridgerton,” based on the popular book series by author Julia Quinn, focuses on a different couple related to the Bridgerton family each season. The love story between Dynevor’s Daphne and Regé-Jean Page’s Duke Simon was the main focus of the first season, while Season 2 centered on Jonathan Bailey’s Anthony Bridgerton and Simone Ashley’s Kate. Dynevor had a significantly decreased role in Season 2, while Page did not even star. The upcoming third season of “Bridgerton” will focus on Nicola Coughlan’s Penelope and Luke Newton’s Colin Bridgerton.

New “Bridgerton” showrunner Jess Brownwell previously told Variety that “it’s Colin and Penelope’s time” in Season 3.

“Because we’ve been watching both of these actors on our screens since Season 1, we’ve already invested in them a little bit. We know who they are as people,” Brownwell added. “I feel like, especially in the last season, there are these moments of tension between them where it’s like, Colin walks up to the line of almost realizing that Penelope has feelings for him but doesn’t quite get there. Instead of treading water on that dynamic, we wanted to push it into their season. It really felt like the perfect moment to tee it up.”

The first two season of “Bridgerton” are now streaming on Netflix.