‘Phineas and Ferb’ Revival at Disney to Bring Back Jeff ‘Swampy’ Marsh

“Phineas and Ferb” co-creator and executive producer Jeff “Swampy” Marsh is officially joining the revival of the series in the works at Disney Branded Television.

It was announced in January that the beloved animated show was returning for 40 episodes, with co-creator Dan Povenmire spearheading the revival. Marsh will now serve as executive producer and voice director on the new episodes.

“Swampy is one of the brightest creators in animation and among his many passions is connecting and collaborating with creative people, whether it’s through writing, animation design, directing, music or acting,” said Meredith Roberts, executive vice president of Television Animation at Disney Branded Television. “He continually elevates their artistry, as well as his own, to tell the bigger and more entertaining stories for global audiences. We’re thrilled to be continuing our partnership and look forward to a long and exciting road ahead.”

Marsh also has the preschool animated series “Hey A.J.” currently in production for Disney Junior. That show is based on the book series of the same name by Martellus Bennett. Marsh is executive producing via Surfing Giant Studios. Bennett and Michael Hodges also executive produce.

“Swampy is a multihyphenate talent bringing excellence to ‘Hey A.J.,’ a playful, music-filled series that represents what is most dear to him — family — and a relatable, positive portrayal of a child and her parents, a stay-at-home father and small business owner mother,” Alyssa Sapire, senior vice president of Development, Series and Strategy for Disney Junior, said. “With every step, we’re even more elated with the collaboration of Swampy’s creative team and look forward to delivering a show that will entertain our young viewers and their parents too.”

It is unclear at this time where the “Phineas and Ferb” revival will air, but Disney Branded TV currently produces shows across Disney Channel, Disney+, Disney Junior, and Disney XD.

The original series premiered in 2008 on the Disney Channel and ran until 2012 before a new batch of episodes debuted on Disney XD. There have also been five one-hour specials and two films produced to date — “Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension” and “Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe.”

Marsh voice-directed many performances of the main cast of “Phineas and Ferb” and also provided the voices of several characters, including Major Monogram. Marsh’s other TV credits include “Postman Pat,” “Bounty Hamster,” “The Simpsons,” “King of the Hill,” “Rocko’s Modern Life,” and “Milo Murphy’s Law,” the last of which he also created with Povenmire.



He is repped by Natural Talent, Inc.