Pete Davidson Series ‘Bupkis’ Premiere Date, First Look Photos Revealed (TV News Roundup)

“Bupkis,” Peacock’s new 8-episode series starring Pete Davidson, Joe Pesci and Edie Falco, will premiere May 4, the streamer announced Wednesday. As part of the reveal, Peacock also shared first-look photos from the series.

Davidson serves as writer and executive producer and stars in the fictionalized version of his life. Falco portrays his mom and Pesci will portray his grandfather. “Bupkis” will include an array of guest stars, including Charlie Day, Brad Garrett, Simon Rex, Ray Romano, Kenan Thompson and Chase Sui Wonders.

Judah Miller serves as showrunner, executive producer and writer. Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer, Erin David also executive produced alongside co-writer Dave Sirus.

Check out the “Bupkis” first-look images below.

Joe Pesci as Joe Larocca, Edie Falco as Amy Davidson Heidi Gutman/Peacock Brad Garrett as Roy Heidi Gutman/Peacock Charlie Day as Glen Rossi Peacock Kenan Thompson as Referee Peacock Joe Pesci as Joe Larocca Heidi Gutman/Peacock Simon Rex as Ice Pop, Pete Davidson as Pete Davidson Heidi Gutman/Peacock Ray Romano as Ray Romano Heidi Gutman/Peacock

Also in today’s TV news:

PROGRAMMING

Drew Barrymore will host the 2023 MTV Movie and TV Awards, MTV announced on Wednesday.

Barrymore has received nine Golden Popcorn nominations from the MTV kudocast, including wins for best kiss in “The Wedding Singer” and on-screen team for “Charlie’s Angels.” In 2022, she was nominated for talk show (“The Drew Barrymore Show”) and in 2020 received the Dynamic Duo award with Adam Sandler.

The telecast is executive produced by Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut, Vanessa Whitewolf, Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski.

The MTV Movie and TV Awards take place May 7 in Los Angeles and will broadcast on MTV and in over 150 countries.

*

CBS’ upcoming drama series starring Justin Hartley has been renamed, going from “The Never Game” to “Tracker.”

The show, based on Jeffery Deaver’s novel “The Never Game,” follows lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw (Hartley) who helps solve mysteries using his expert tracking skills as a “reward seeker,” while also juggling his own fractured family. In addition to Hartley, the series features Robin Weigert, Abby McEnany, Eric Graise and Fiona Rene.

Hartley is executive producing the series alongside Ken Olin, Ben H. Winters and Hilary Weisman Graham for 20th Television.

“Tracker” is set to air in the 2023-2024 broadcast season with a premiere date to come soon. See the teaser below.

DATES

FX’s limited series “Class of ’09,” which stars Brian Tyree Henry and Kate Mara, will premiere May 10 on Hulu. The first two episodes will drop with the premiere, with a new episode releasing each following week.

The eight-episode suspense thriller depicts FBI agents in three distinct points in time. Weaving the timelines, the series looks at how artificial intelligence has changed the U.S. criminal justice system.

Henry stars as the unorthodox agent “Tayo” alongside Mara as “Poet,” an acclaimed undercover agent. The cast also features Sepideh Moafi, Brian J. Smith, Jon Jon Briones, Brooke Smith, Jake McDorman and Rosalind Eleazar.

Tom Rob Smith created, wrote and executive produced the show alongside executive producers Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Zanne Devine, Jessica Levin and Joe Robert Cole.

*

The Power Rangers will reunite for “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always” special, which will premiere April 19 on Netflix.

The special will have the Rangers face a familiar threat as a global crisis ensues, leaving the Rangers to save the world once more.

Back are two of the original rangers, Black Ranger Walter Emanuel Jones and the Blue Ranger David Yost. In addition to Jones and Yost, rangers from the series’ later seasons return, including Catherine Sutherland, Steve Cardenas, Karan Ashley and Johnny Yong Bosch — the Season 2 Pink Ranger, Red Ranger Rocky, Yellow Ranger Aisha and Black Ranger Adam, respectively. According to CinemaBlend, only one former ranger Amy Jo Johnson, the original Pink Ranger, will not return for the reunion special after turning down the offer.