‘Perfect Match’ Trailer Unveils Netflix’s Mega Dating Show Crossover, From ‘Love Is Blind’ to ‘Too Hot to Handle’

Let the games begin.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Netflix is launching yet another dating show, which promises to be its biggest yet. A mashup of the streamer’s various series — including “Too Hot To Handle,” “Love Is Blind,” “The Ultimatum,” “The Circle” and more — “Perfect Match” brings together some of the most popular singles from Netflix’s portfolio for some good ol’ fashioned reality TV messiness.

The new competition series, hosted by Nick Lachey, brings a lineup of various reality stars to a tropical location in an attempt to match them up. As the group competes to form relationships, the most compatible couples play matchmaker, breaking up other couples and sending them on dates with brand-new singles that they invite to the villa.

“This is like ‘Hunger Games’ for dating,” one of the contestants says in the new footage.

“Will they create better matches, or will they create chaos?” Lachey asks in the trailer, which features the contestants competing in ridiculous physical challenges, skinny dipping, twerking, making out in the pool, making out on the beach, making out in blindfolds… you get it.

Netflix describes the show as an “over-the-top journey of strategy and dating” where only one couple will be crowned the Perfect Match.

“Perfect Match” premieres with its first four episodes on Feb. 14 with new episodes from the 12-episode season rolling out on the following Tuesdays (Feb. 21 and Feb. 28).

Watch the trailer for “Perfect Match” below.