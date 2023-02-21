Netflix Top 10: ‘Perfect Match’ Debuts at No. 2 on English TV List With Over 24 Million Hours Viewed

Netflix’s latest reality dating show, “Perfect Match” opened to a solid audience following its Feb. 14 release. The new series, featuring figures from some of the streamer’s other popular shows like “Love Is Blind” and “Too Hot to Handle,” debuted at No. 2 on the English-language TV chart during the Feb. 13-19 viewing window.

Meanwhile, the streamer’s famous murder-mystery series starring Penn Badgley, “You” continued to reign in the top spot. In its second consecutive week among the list of popular titles, Season 4 of the series was viewed for 64.06 million hours, bringing the show’s overall tally to 156.1 million hours viewed.

Fans also revisited the full series as Season 1 (22.4 million hours viewed), Season 2 (15.1 million hours viewed), and Season 3 (15.6 million hours viewed) all appeared on the English TV List in third, tenth, and ninth place, respectively.

More to come…