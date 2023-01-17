‘Perfect Match’ Cast: Meet the Singles Looking for Romance From ‘Love Is Blind,’ ‘The Ultimatum’ and More

Netflix and Kinetic Content is continuing their run of dating reality shows. “Perfect Match,” set to premiere on February 14, unites some of the streaming service’s most famous singles as they look for love in a tropical paradise.

“As they compete to form relationships, the most compatible couples will play matchmaker, breaking up other couples and sending them on dates with brand-new singles they’ll invite to the villa,” the official description reads. “Will they create better matches, or will they create chaos? In this over-the-top journey of strategy and dating hosted by Nick Lachey, only one couple will be crowned the Perfect Match.”

The season consists of 12 hour-long episodes. The show will stream over three weeks, with four released on Feb. 14, four dropping on Feb. 21 and the final four coming out on Feb. 28. Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Sarah Dillistone, Sharyn Mills and Heather Crowe serve as executive producers.

Below is the full cast:

Abbey Humphreys (“Twentysomethings”)

Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere (“Selling Tampa”)

Bartise Bowden (“Love Is Blind”)

Calvin Crooks (“The Circle”)

Chase DeMoor (“Too Hot To Handle”)

Chloe Veitch (“Too Hot To Handle,” “The Circle”)

Colony Reeves (“Selling Tampa”)

Damian Powers (“Love Is Blind”)

Diamond Jack (“Love Is Blind”)

Dom Gabriel (“The Mole”)

Francesca Farago (“Too Hot To Handle”)

Georgia Hassarati (“Too Hot To Handle”)

Ines Tazi (“The Circle France”)

Izzy Fairthorne (“Too Hot To Handle”)

Joey Sasso (“The Circle”)

Kariselle Snow (“Sexy Beasts”)

Lauren “LC” Chamblin (“Love Is Blind”)

Mitchell Eason (“The Circle”)

Nick Uhlenhuth (“The Circle”)

Savannah Palacio (“The Circle”)

Shayne Jansen (“Love Is Blind”)

Will Richardson (“The Mole”)

Zay Wilson (“The Ultimatum”)