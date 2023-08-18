‘Percy Jackson’ Teaser Gives First Look at Greek Gods and Monsters, Reveals Disney+ Premiere Date

After a decade of waiting, “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” fans will finally get an author-backed screen adaptation of the beloved young adult novels on Dec. 20. The series will arrive on Disney+ with two episodes, followed by weekly drops.

The premiere date was revealed in a new teaser for the project, which gives a first look at Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri as Percy Jackson, Annabeth Chase and Grover Underwood, respectively.

The teaser opens with voiceover from Virginia Kull as Percy’s mother, Sally Jackson. “The stories that I have told you about Greek gods and half-bloods — they are real,” she says over images of Camp Half-Blood, Percy on the elevator to Olympus, Ares (Adam Copeland) and different confrontations with monsters.

“Percy Jackson. We’ve been expecting you,” says Glynn Turman, playing Mr. Brunner aka Chiron, as the trailer closes.

Season 1 of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” is based on “The Lightning Thief,” the first Percy Jackson book. 12-year-old Percy has just learned that he’s a demigod, and is coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from Grover and Annabeth, Percy must embark on an adventure to find it and restore order to Olympus.

The cast includes Lin-Manuel Miranda, Megan Mullally, Toby Stephens, the late Lance Reddick, Jason Mantzoukas, Jay Duplass, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Olivea Morton, Suzanne Cryer, Timm Sharp and Timothy Omundson.

Rick Riordan, who wrote the “Percy Jackson” books, wrote the first two episodes alongside Jon Steinberg, who co-showruns with Dan Shotz. James Bobin directed the first two episodes. Executive producers include Riordan alongside his wife Rebecca Riordan as well as Steinberg, Shotz, Bobin, Bert Salke, Jim Rowe, Monica Owusu-Breen, Anders Engström, Jet Wilkinson and the Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell and D.J. Goldberg.

See the teaser below.