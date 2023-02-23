Pedro Pascal Is Creeped Out When Fans Ask Him to Use ‘Mandalorian’ Voice on Children: ‘It Sounds Inappropriate’

Pedro Pascal is television’s biggest leading man right now. Not only is the actor at the forefront of HBO’s ratings juggernaut “The Last of Us,” but he’s about to return to the “Star Wars” universe with the third season of “The Mandalorian” on Disney+. A new season of “The Mandalorian” means Pascal might see an influx of what he considers to be his fans’ creepiest request: Talking to children with his Mandalorian voice.

“People come up to me and ask me to do the voice [from The Mandalorian] for their kids,” Pascal said during an interview on “The Graham Norton Show” (via HuffPo UK). “But I think it sounds inappropriate because it is a breathy, low register ‘bedroom’ voice.”

“It is so creepy and doesn’t work in real life,” Pascal added.

Pascal is always the voice of the eponymous Mandalorian, but he’s not always the body. Because the character is often seen only wearing his helmet and armor, he’s played by a mix of actors that include Pascal and a variety of stunt doubles. Pascal works with the stunt doubles to ensure his voice performance is always in line with the character’s body movements. When it is Pascal under the armor, the actor is not exactly at his most comfortable.

“It’s like putting on a head-to-toe glove with weights on it,” Pascal recently told Empire magazine about the costume. “It’s ironic that you can’t see any facial expression because it puts you in the world so completely, and instantly makes the character feel real — but you can’t see shit!”

“They’ve continued to finesse and make it more comfortable, but it’s like going blind,” Pascal continued. “Your breath completely fogs up the narrow slit that you can see through. There’s no peripheral vision. If there’s a hole, I’m gonna fall into it.”

It appears Pascal will have to get used to wearing the armor and getting requests to speak to children in his Mandalorian voice as show creator Jon Favreau has already written a fourth season. “The Mandalorian” Season 3 debuts March 1 on Disney+.