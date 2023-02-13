Pedro Pascal Says Wearing ‘The Mandalorian’ Armor Is ‘Like Going Blind’: ‘You Can’t See S—!’

Pedro Pascal is currently battling fungus-infected zombies on HBO’s “The Last of Us,” but he’ll soon be returning to a galaxy far, far away when his popular “Star Wars” series “The Mandalorian” returns for its long-awaited third season in March. Speaking to Empire magazine, Pascal got real about the challenges and limitations of wearing Mando’s intimidating armor.

“It’s like putting on a head-to-toe glove with weights on it,” Pascal said. “It’s ironic that you can’t see any facial expression because it puts you in the world so completely, and instantly makes the character feel real — but you can’t see shit!”

“They’ve continued to finesse and make it more comfortable, but it’s like going blind,” Pascal continued. “Your breath completely fogs up the narrow slit that you can see through. There’s no peripheral vision. If there’s a hole, I’m gonna fall into it.”

Even if Pascal can’t see while wearing the Mandalorian armor, he still feels invincible in it.

“When it’s on, you immediately feel powerful, protected, dangerous and like a protector,” he said.

Pascal voices the eponymous Mandalorian on the Disney+ series but he is not always wearing the armor. A body double is often inside the suit, which has given Pascal a bit more freedom in his career. For instance, the actor missed starring in a couple first season episodes because he was on Broadway performing in “King Lear.”

Stunt doubles Brendan Wayne and Lateef Crowder previously spoke to Vulture about what it’s like performing movements for a character that Pascal then brings to life via dialogue. Pascal always talks with his doubles to understand the movements so that his voiceover work can properly represent the character.

“[Pascal] would ask me, and I would ask him the same question, which is, ‘Why did you move like this during that moment?’” Wayne said. “We would go back and forth. The great thing about him is he’s not impressed with himself. He’s just an actor. And I mean that in the good way, not the bad way. He likes to learn and he likes to collaborate and he’s very good at it.”

“The Mandalorian” returns for its third season March 1 on Disney+.