Peacock Names Shannon Buck Executive Vice President of Publicity

Shannon Buck has been named executive vice president of publicity of Peacock, where she will oversee publicity, events and activations for Peacock original and exclusive content.

Her hiring comes after the December promotions of NBCUniversal communication executives Chip Sullivan and Allison Rawlings, which was intended to help “bring the Television & Streaming portfolio closer together.”

In the role, Buck will lead teams driving campaign strategies and tactics while also supporting the partnership on shared content across NBCUniversal. She will report to chief marketing officer Shannon Willett and function as part of the broader entertainment communications team led by Sullivan.

Buck joins Peacock after previously serving as vice president of series publicity at Netflix. There, she led teams across scripted, unscripted and stand-up content, with campaigns under including “Bridgerton,” “Stranger Things,” “The Queen’s Gambit,” “The Crown,” “Emily in Paris,” “Queer Eye,” “Love Is Blind” and “The Circle.” Before her promotion to vice president, she was a director of publicity and developed and executed campaigns for series such as “Black Mirror,” “Mindhunter,” “Master of None” and “Big Mouth.”

Prior to Netflix, Buck was Starz’s senior vice president of programming publicity, working across awards, events, talent relations and publicity strategy. She has also served as a vice president at publicity agency FerenComm, serving clients such as Bravo, Food Network, AMC, WeTV, DIY Network, Sundance Channel, Starz and History Channel. Her career in entertainment began as a media relations coordinator at Fox News Channel.

Additionally, Buck serves as a governor for the PR Peer Group for the Television Academy.

“Shannon has launched some of the world’s most recognizable streaming originals, and we feel lucky to welcome her to our publicity leadership team at such an exciting time for Peacock,” Willett said. “As our broader Television & Streaming portfolio continues to work more closely together, Shannon’s commitment to creativity, collaboration and her deep expertise make her the perfect addition to help break out Peacock’s programming while also amplifying our cross-portfolio efforts.”