PBS SoCal and KCET Appoints Tamara Gould As Chief Content Officer

Tamara Gould has been named chief content officer for Public Media Group of Southern California, the parent company of public broadcasting outlets PBS SoCal, KCET and Link TV.

In her new position, Gould will report to PMGSC president and CEO Andrew Russell. She oversees a slate of responsibilities ranging from development to delivery. Working under Gould’s purview is a team of content producers focused on magnifying stories from native SoCal communities. Gould replaces previous chief creative officer Juan Devis, who exited the stations last year.

“Tamara Gould is an extraordinary talent and she brings a wealth of production experience and deep ties to public media,” Russell said, adding that Gould’s hire aligned with the company’s goal of increasing content production. “She has great skill in building strategic collaborations with both local and national partners to support independent filmmakers and is an industry-recognized leader in the world of documentary storytelling.”

Gould previously spent 18 years at ITVS, where she most recently served as head of co-productions and strategic partnerships. The executive also helmed international initiatives at ITVS like the Global Perspectives Project and Women and Girls Lead Global.

Gould’s filmography includes the trilogy “Matter of Mind,” a three-part series called “TED Talks Live” and a four-hour PBS special titled “Half the Sky.” In 2004, she produced the PBS documentary “Hell of a Nation,” about Afghanistan’s historic constitutional convention.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Public Media Group of Southern California, a tremendous hub of talent and creativity producing critical content for the Southern California community and beyond,” Gould said. “I look forward to working with this talented team to create programming that engages, educates and inspires our large and diverse audience. The nation and the world look to California for insight into the future of climate, culture, technology and entertainment. PMGSC and all of its platforms and partnerships are an essential conduit to tell those stories.”