Paul Simms to Receive Herb Sargent Award at Writers Guild Awards (TV News Roundup)

Paul Simms, the writer behind ”Late Night With David Letterman” and the first three seasons of HBO’s “The Larry Sanders Show,” will receive the Herb Sargent Award for Comedy Excellence in recognition of his decades-long commitment to creating transformative content and mentoring budding screenwriters.

“Atlanta” creator Donald Glover is presenting the award to Simms at the 75th Annual Writers Guild Awards on March 5. The ceremony will be held at New York City’s Edison Ballroom.

“I’m deeply honored to receive the Herb Sargent Award and truly grateful to the writers I’ve worked with over the years,” Simms said. “Without their input, I’m not even capable of coming up with a funny quote, and I look forward to their assessments of all the various ways this quote you’re reading right now missed the mark and could have been better.”

The award is annually presented to a writer who embodies the spirit of the late Herb Sargent, former president of the Writers Guild of America, East (WGAE). Sargent remained a fixture at WGAE for 14 years in addition to serving as a writer and producer on “Saturday Night Live.” Previous recipients include Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, Lorne Michaels and Judd Apatow.

Simms has similarly concreted his status in the television space since joining the Guild in 1990, with credits on the NBC sitcom “NewsRadio,” “Flight of the Conchords,” “Girls,” “Divorce” and “Boardwalk Empire.” More recently, Simms was an executive producer on “Atlanta” and is currently the showrunner of the Emmy award-winning series “What We Do in the Shadows.”

“Paul Simms has been a creative spark for many of this generation’s greatest comedic voices,” said WGAE president Michael Winship. “He brings out the best in those with whom he works and often has been the not-so-secret ingredient who takes a series and makes it a hit. Time and again, Simms has proven that he is more than deserving of the Sargent Award. We are pleased to honor him at this year’s ceremony in New York.”

PARTNERSHIPS

Anchor Entertainment has officially partnered with Blumhouse Television on an all-new limited series titled “Look Into My Eyes.”

Brent Hodge, best known for directing 2021’s “Pharma Bro” and 2015’s “I Am Chris Farley,” is set to helm the four-part true crime show and will also executive produce the series for Anchor Entertainment alongside James Buddy Day, Mary Lisio, Eric Cook and Vince Dale. Jason Blum, Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold will executive produce the project for Blumhouse Television.

The chilling narrative follows the fall from grace of Dr. George Kenney, a high school principal who is placed under scrutiny for practicing hypnosis on his students. The series serves to document both the allegations Kenney faced following the death of three students in 2011 as well as the prolonged trauma felt by the victims’ families.

“I’ve seen a number of wild stories over the course of my 20-year career, but nothing even remotely as crazy as this,” Ethan Goldman, founder and CEO of Anchor Entertainment, teased of the series. “The tale we unravel with a high school principal hypnotizing his students and the tragedy that ensues, is the ultimate “stranger than fiction” story. There were no better partners than director Brent Hodge and the brilliant minds at Blumhouse to help Anchor bring this story to the world.”

“Look into my Eyes” premieres May 4 on SundanceTV and AMC+.

GREENLIGHTS

Allen Media Group, founded by chairman and CEO Byron Allen, confirmed plans on Jan. 18 to create “Fast: Home Rescue,” a weekly one-hour series about families who rebuild their lives after natural disasters with the help of Reach Out Worldwide (ROWW).

The non-profit organization was created by the late actor Paul Walker, best known for starring in the “Fast & Furious” film franchise. Ten years after the performer’s death, ROWW remains active on a global scale providing disaster-relief assistance to devastated communities with a dedicated team of first-responders and professionals in fields like medicine and construction.

“Fast: Home Rescue” sees Cody Walker, the brother of Paul Walker, and his wife Felicia rebuild homes across America as the new faces of ROWW. Each episode features the husband-and-wife duo helping a different family get back on their feet following severe weather events.

In addition to educating viewers on the dangers of natural disasters like tornadoes, fires and floods, Allen emphasized the series is intended to shine light on how those affected have recovered in the wake of tragedy: “Viewers will experience many emotions during the one-hour episodes, from heartbreak, to surprise, and heart-warming moments of triumph.”

“Fast: Home Rescue” will enter broadcast syndication in fall 2023. The series is being produced by the Allen Media Group in partnership with Fight or Flight Studios, and will be distributed by Allen Media Group Television.

AWARDS

The National Academy of Television Arts (NATAS) announced today the recipients of the 74th Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards, which are annually presented to individuals, companies and organizations developing or standardizing technology that transforms the television industry.

Honorees will be recognized at the 2023 National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show Centennial in Las Vegas. The award ceremony is scheduled for April 16, and the convention will run April 15-19.

“The Technology & Engineering Emmy Award was the first Emmy Award issued in 1949 and it laid the groundwork for all the other Emmys to come,” said Adam Sharp, CEO and president of NATAS. “We are extremely happy about honoring these prestigious individuals and companies, again in partnership with NAB, where the intersection of innovation, technology and excitement in the future of television can be found.”

This year’s winners include Nobukazu Teranishi and NEC for inventing and developing the photodiode used in the majority of modern image sensors; Cognitive Networks, Enswers and Turner Media Lab for gathering granular census level behavioral data by measuring albumin-to-creatine ratio; WSC, IBM, Comcast and Google for adopting artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions to generate sports highlights; MultiDyne and ARRI for creating the digital cinema camera mounted video extender for live audiences; and Harmonic, Comcast and Intel for developing and launching a virtualized cable modem.

Individuals who will receive tribute this year in the TV Pioneer Hall of Fame are Llewlyn Birchall Atkinson, Jean Lazare Weiller, Thomas Alva Edison, Jan Szczepanik and Constantin Dmitrievich Perskyi.

Following today’s reveal of the nominees for this year’s Crunchyroll Anime Awards, voting is now open globally across more than 200 countries and territories.

Anime enthusiasts have until Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 5 p.m. PT to get their votes in for categories ranging from best opening sequence to best voice artist performance, and voters are encouraged to cast their ballots each day. Effective this year, Crunchyroll will also offer social media users the option of voting on Twitter for the Anime of the Year category by posting hashtags and sharing tweets. Official rules for participation can be found here.

Award recipients will be announced at the 2023 Anime Awards live ceremony on March 4, which will be held at the Grand Prince Hotel New Takanawa in Tokyo. The event will also be available for viewing via a global livestream.

The ceremony is set to be hosted by voice actress Sally Amaki and television personality Jon Kabira. Kenichiro Yoshida, chairman, president and CEO of Sony Group Corporation will lead opening remarks before the festivities commence.

For a full list of this year’s Anime Awards nominees, check out the ballot here, or read below.

Anime of the Year

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Lycoris Recoil

Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)

SPY x FAMILY

Best Action

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean

Lycoris Recoil

SPY x FAMILY

Best Animation

Akebi’s Sailor Uniform

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)

SPY x FAMILY

Best Anime Song

“Chikichiki Banban,” QUEENDOM, Ya Boy Kongming!

“Comedy,” Gen Hoshino, SPY x FAMILY

“My Nonfiction,” Miyuki Shirogane (CV: Makoto Furukawa) & Chika Fujiwara (CV: Konomi Kohara), Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-

“New Genesis,” Ado, One Piece Film Red

“Shall We Dance?,” ReoNa, SHADOWS HOUSE -2nd Season-

“The Rumbling,” SiM, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Best Character Design

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean

My Dress-Up Darling

Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)

SPY x FAMILY

Best Comedy

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-

Kotaro Lives Alone

My Dress-Up Darling

SPY x FAMILY

Uncle from Another World

Ya Boy Kongming!

Best Continuing Series

Attack on Titan (Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2)

“Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc)

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean)

“Kaguya-sama: Love Is War (Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-)”

“Made in Abyss (Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun)”

One Piece

Best Director

Haruo Sotozaki, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Hiroyuki Imaishi, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Kazuhiro Furuhashi, SPY x FAMILY

Shingo Adachi, Lycoris Recoil

Yosuke Hatta, Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)

Yuichiro Hayashi, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Best Drama

86 EIGHTY-SIX Part 2

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Dance Dance Danseur

Kotaro Lives Alone

Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun

Best Ending Sequence

“Akuma no Ko,” Ai Higuchi, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

“Comedy,” Gen Hoshino, Spy x Family

“My Heart Has Surrendered,” Airi Suzuki, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-

“Koi no yukue,” Akari Akase, My Dress-Up Darling

“Koshaberibiyori,” FantasticYouth, Komi Can’t Communicate (2nd series)

“Yofukashino Uta,” Creepy Nuts, Call of the Night

Best Fantasy

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 1 Part 2

Overlord IV

Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)

The Case Study of Vanitas (Cour 2)

Best Film

Bubble

Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO

INU-OH

JUJUTSU KAISEN 0

One Piece Film Red

The Deer King

Best Main Character

Bojji, Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)

Chisato Nishikigi, Lycoris Recoil

David Martinez, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Eren Jaeger, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Loid Forger, SPY x FAMILY

Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling

Best New Series

Call of the Night

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Lycoris Recoil

My Dress-Up Darling

SPY x FAMILY

Ya Boy Kongming!

Best Opening Sequence

“Chikichiki Banban,” QUEENDOM, Ya Boy Kongming!

“Mixed Nuts,” Official HIGE DANdism, SPY x FAMILY

“Naked Hero,” Vaundy, Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)

“The Rumbling,” SiM, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

“This Fffire,” Franz Ferdinand, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

“Zankyousanka,” Aimer, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Best Original Anime

BIRDIE WING -Golf Girls’ Story-

Healer Girl

Lycoris Recoil

The Orbital Children

Vampire in the Garden

YUREI DECO

Best Romance

Call of the Night

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-

Komi Can’t Communicate (2nd series)

Love After World Domination

My Dress-Up Darling

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie

Best Score

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun

SPY x FAMILY

Ya Boy Kongming!

Best Supporting Character

Ai Hayasaka, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-

Anya Forger, SPY x FAMILY

Kage, Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)

Rebecca, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Tengen Uzui, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Yor Forger, SPY x FAMILY

Best Voice Artist Performance (English)

Amanda Lee (Ama Lee), Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling

Cherami Leigh, Kotaro Sato, Kotaro Lives Alone

Natalie Van Sistine, Yor Forger, SPY x FAMILY

SungWon Cho (AKA ProZD), Kage, Ranking of King (Cour 2)

Zach Aguilar, David, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Zeno Robinson, Gamma 2, Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO

Best Voice Artist Performance (Japanese)

Atsumi Tanezaki, Anya Forger, SPY x FAMILY

Chika Anzai, Chisato Nishikigi, Lycoris Recoil

Fairouz Ai, Jolyne Cujoh, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean

Misaki Kuno, Faputa and Irumyuui, Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun

Natsuki Hanae, Tanjiro Kamado, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Yuki Kaji, Eren Jaeger, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Best Voice Artist Performance (Arabic)

Adel Abo Hassoon, Kage, Ranking of Kings (Cour 1)

Amal Hawija, Gon, Hunter x Hunter

Amal Saadalden, Conan, Detective Conan: The Bride of Shibuya (Movie)

Mohja AlSheak, Izuku Midoriya, My Hero Academia (Season 1)

Naji Makhoul, Ichigo, Bleach (Season 1)

Ula Zidan, Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling

Best Voice Artist Performance (Castilian)

Jaime Pérez de Sevilla, Yuta Okkotsu, JUJUTSU KAISEN 0

Lourdes Fabrés, Jolyne, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean

Alejandro Albaiceta, Gohan, Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO

Marc Gómez, Daida, Ranking of Kings (Cour 1)

Masumi Mutsuda, Yatora Yaguchi, Blue Period

Mónica Padrós, Hiling, Ranking of Kings (Cour 1)

Best Voice Artist Performance (French)

Alexis Tomassian, Kage, Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)

Brigitte Lecordier, Bojji, Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)

Dorothée Pousséo, Lucy, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Geneviève Doang, Vladilena Milizé, 86 EIGHTY-SIX Part 2

Laure Filiu, Jolyne Cujoh, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean

Martin Faliu, Miyuki, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-

Best Voice Artist Performance (German)

Gabrielle Pietermann, Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling

Jannik Endemann, Ritsuka Uenoyama, Given

Lara Trautmann, Belle, Belle

Nicolás Artajo, Yūta Okkotsu, JUJUTSU KAISEN 0

Torsten Michaelis, Askeladd, Vinland Saga (Season 1)

Uwe Thomsen, Jotaro Kujo, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Diamond is Unbreakable

Best Voice Artist Performance (Italian)

Andrea La Greca, Rengoku, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc

Andrea Oldani, Daida, Ranking of Kings (Cour 1)

Deborah Morese, Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling

Elisa Giorgio, Maki Zen’in, JUJUTSU KAISEN (Cour 1)

Giulia Maniglio, Riku, Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun

Simone Lupinacci, Shoyo Hinata, Haikyu!! To the Top

Best Voice Artist Performance (Portuguese)

Antônio Moreno, Heihachi Mishima, Tekken: Bloodline

Charles Emmanuel, Kazuya, Rent-a-Girlfriend (Season 2)

Mariana Dondi, Nagatoro, Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro

Nina Carvalho, Anya Forger, SPY x FAMILY

Pedro Alcântara, Yuta Okkotsu, JUJUTSU KAISEN 0

Yan Gesteira, Ashito Aoi, Aoashi

Best Voice Artist Performance (Spanish)

Alejandro Orozco, Gyutaro, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Diana Castañeda, Chisato Nishikigi, Lycoris Recoil

Elizabeth Infante, Chika Fujiwara, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-

Erika Langarica, Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling

Miguel de León, Loid Forger, SPY x FAMILY

Víctor Hugo Aguilar, Ains Ooal Gown, Overlord IV

