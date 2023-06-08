Pat Robertson, Televangelist Who Launched Christian Broadcasting Network, Dies at 93

Pat Robertson, a religious broadcaster who launched the Christian Broadcasting Network and was a onetime presidential candidate, has died at 93. The news was confirmed via CBN’s website.

“Pat Robertson, longtime TV host, religious broadcaster, educator, humanitarian, and one-time presidential candidate died at his home in Virginia Beach early Thursday morning. He was 93,” their obituary read.

A cause of death was not given.

Robertson was best known as the host of “The 700 Club,” a daily news and faith show which he hosted for over 50 years before retiring in 2021. “The 700 Club” currently airs on Freeform, a strange result of media consolidation and rebranding from when Fox purchased Robertson’s The Family Channel in 1997.

He took a break from “The 700 Club” in the late ’80s to run for president, but was defeated in the Republican primary by George H. W. Bush, who ended up winning the election in 1988.

In addition to his media work, Robertson created many other religious organizations, including Regent University, the American Center for Law & Justice, and the Christian Coalition. He also wrote several faith-based books.

Robertson’s conservative views were particularly hateful to the LGBTQIA+ community, on which he blamed natural disasters and said things like, “Many of those people involved in Adolf Hitler were Satanists. Many were homosexuals. The two things seem to go together.”

Robertson’s wife of nearly 70 years, Dede, passed away in 2022. He is survived by four children, 14 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. Robertson’s son Gordon is the current host of “The 700 Club.”