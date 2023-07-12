‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ Star Park Eun-bin Heads ‘Castaway Diva’ for Netflix

Korean star Park Eun-bin is confirmed to lead Netflix’s upcoming series “Castaway Diva,” set to premiere in late 2023. Park previously starred in “Extraordinary Attorney Woo,” the hit series that featured in Netflix’s non-English global top ten chart for 21 weeks and reached the top ten titles in 57 countries.



In the new series, Park brings to life the character of Seo Mok-ha, an aspiring singer turned castaway who, after being stranded on a deserted island for 15 years, commences her journey to become a diva.



Joining her are renowned actors Kim Hyo-jin, Chae Jong-hyeop, Cha Hak-yeon, and Kim Joo-hun. Kim Hyo-jin portrays a once-popular singer who is the idol of Seo and who seeks a new lease of life after encountering her fan from the island.



The show is directed by Oh Chung-hwan (“Hotel Del Luna,” “Big Mouse”) and written by Park Hye-ryun (“Start-Up,” “While You Were Sleeping”), the third collaboration between the pair. It will be completed for release by the end of the year.



Park previously appeared in series “The King’s Affection” and “The Ghost Detective” before hitting the big time with “Extraordinary Attorney Woo.” She is also due to appear in Kang Je-gyu blockbuster film “Road to Boston,” which wrapped production in the first quarter of 2020, but is only scheduled to reach cinemas in September this year.



“Extraordinary Attorney Woo” was commissioned by Netflix, but was independently produced by AStory which licensed the series to the streamer. The show achieved strong ratings in Korea on Skylife’s ENA drama and general entertainment channel ENA. It also won the top prize at the Asian Content Awards, held in October as part of the Busan International Film Festival.



AStory has told Variety that it is considering a second season of the show, but that it has not yet been green-lighted.