Paramount Television Studios, Brillstein Entertainment Partners Set First-Look Deal

Paramount Television Studios (PTVS) and Brillstein Entertainment Partners have entered into a multi-year first-look deal.

Under the deal, the studio will co-develop and co-produce scripted series with Brillstein Creative Partners (BCP), Brillstein’s production arm, for Paramount platforms like Paramount+, Showtime, and CBS, as well as outside platforms.

“We are incredibly excited about this new venture with Brillstein,” said Nicole Clemens, president of Paramount Television Studios and Paramount+ Original Scripted Series. “We’ve enjoyed a great relationship with their managers and stellar roster of clients over the years and look forward to deepening and strengthening those partnerships as we collaborate with Allie Goss and her team to produce a slate of compelling new series for the global market.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Nicole and the talented team at Paramount Television Studios to further fuel the momentum of our production company and to unlock new opportunities for all of our creative partners,” said Jon Liebman, chairman and CEO of Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

News of the deal comes around two months after BCP named Allie Goss as president of the production company. BCP’s current development slate includes projects set up at platforms like Apple, Netflix, and Amazon.

PTVS most recently debuted the show “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies” on Paramount+. Up next, the studio has the “Fatal Attraction” series, also launching on Paramount+, as well as the second season of “Joe Pickett.” Other PTVS shows include the limited series “The Offer,” “Station Eleven” at HBO Max, “Shantaram” at Apple, and “Jack Ryan” and “Reacher” at Amazon. The studio is also behind upcoming shows like “Time Bandits” at Apple and “The Spiderwick Chronicles” at Disney+.