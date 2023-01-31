With Showtime Merging Into Paramount+, Erin Calhoun to Oversee Streaming and Cross-Company Publicity; Susan Lundgren Exits

Following Monday’s announcement that Showtime’s linear and streaming platforms will be rebranded to Paramount+ With Showtime, Paramount Global has promoted Showtime and Paramount TV Studios comms chief Erin Calhoun to the new role of executive vice president of communications of Paramount Streaming and Cross-Company Publicity.

The news of the exec’s elevation comes as CBS Interactive’s Susan Lundgren exits her post, giving Calhoun expanded purview across brands. In her new cross-company role, she will be reporting directly to Justin Dini, executive vice president and head of corporate communications.

“Paramount is home to a team of world-class communications professionals that regularly produce amazing results on behalf of the company’s portfolio of leading brands,” Dini said. “This new function will help organize and accelerate our efforts to act as ‘one Paramount’ across the global communications function as we increasingly work together more seamlessly and routinely in support of the company’s biggest priorities.”

Seen the Paramount Streaming president Tom Ryan’s email to staff announcing Calhoun’s elevation and Lundgren’s ousting below.

Team,

As we work toward the rollout of “Paramount+ with SHOWTIME,” it is important we are positioned to thoughtfully and consistently shape the conversation in the market around our unique, multiplatform strategy.

To that end, I am thrilled to share that Erin Calhoun, currently Executive Vice President, Communications, SHOWTIME Networks Inc. & Paramount Television Studios, has been appointed to the new role of Executive Vice President, Communications, Paramount Streaming and Cross-Company Publicity.

As some of you know, Erin has been a passionate advocate for Paramount and SHOWTIME, leading the development and execution of strategic communications programs that have elevated and distinguished our original programming and creative capabilities in a crowded landscape. Her deep industry knowledge, strong media relationships, keen instincts and adaptability have made her an essential partner in telling our story to internal and external audiences alike. A seasoned communications veteran, she joined our company in 2017 after prior stints at NBCUniversal and Discovery among others.

In this newly created position, Erin will lead communications for our integrated streaming team, ensuring we are effectively showcasing the momentum and milestones of this incredible enterprise and reinforcing the benefits of our broad, multiplatform offering. As part of this, she will bring together the communications teams from Paramount+, Pluto TV and SHOWTIME to create a united function focused on our powerful streaming story, reporting to me. Erin will also closely collaborate with Chris McCarthy and his team in her role leading communications for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

In addition, Erin will also take on oversight of cross-company publicity, with a focus on planning, coordinating and elevating announcements that showcase the success of our global multiplatform strategy. In this capacity, she will report to Justin Dini, Head of Communications, Paramount.

As part of this change, Susan Lundgren is leaving the organization. I’d like to thank Susan for her contributions during her time at the company, where she helped oversee communications efforts for not only CBS All-Access after it launched, but the incredibly successful rebranding and launch of Paramount+ over the last two years. Susan’s work, along with that of the entire streaming communications team, have been integral to making Paramount+ one of the fastest-growing streaming services in the industry.

Please join me in congratulating Erin on her new role.

Best,

Tom