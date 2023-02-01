Paramount+ Removes Jordan Peele’s ‘Twilight Zone,’ ‘Real World: Homecoming’ and More Titles

Days after Showtime, which is currently merging with Paramount+, pulled multiple titles from their platform, the streaming service has followed suit.

Jordan Peelee’s “The Twilight Zone,” which aired for two seasons between 2019 and 2020 before being canceled, has been removed, along with all three seasons of “The Real World: Homecoming.” Other projects no longer available include “Coyote,” “No Activity,” “Guilty Party” and “The Harper House.”

“The Real World: Homecoming,” which launched in 2021 with the New York cast, returned for two more seasons, reuniting the casts of Los Angeles and New Orleans. The Bunim/Murray Productions and MTV Entertainment Studios produced project was well-received by critics and no cancelation announcement has been made.

On Jan. 30, Showtime removed multiple titles, including “American Gigolo” and “Let the Right One In,” both of which were not renewed for a second season, both seasons of Jim Carrey’s “Kidding,” and solo seasons of “American Rust,” “On Becoming a God in Central Florida” and “Super Pumped.” Additionally, Showtime scraped the upcoming Shailene Woodley-led drama “Three Women,” which is now being shopped to other services.

On Monday, Paramount CEO Bob Bakish also announced 2023 plans to rename Showtime as “Paramount+ With Showtime,” and revealed that the Showtime streaming service will merge into Paramount+.

President and CEO of Showtime and Paramount Media Networks Chris McCarthy wrote in a memo to staff: “As a part of Paramount+, we can put more resources into building out the lanes that have made the SHOWTIME brand famous, as well as turning our hit shows into global hit franchises. To do this, we will divert investment away from areas that are underperforming and that account for less than 10% of our views. We have already begun conversations with our production partners about what content makes sense moving forward and which shows have franchise potential.”

The trend of removing titles has been more and more common. In August, HBO Max stripped 26 shows — including 20 originals — from their service.