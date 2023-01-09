Kiefer Sutherland Spy Series ‘Rabbit Hole’ at Paramount+ Sets Spring Premiere Date

During its presentation at the Television Critics Association’s 2023 winter press tour, Paramount+ announced that upcoming thriller series “Rabbit Hole” will premiere on March 26 with two episodes. The episodes will debut weekly on Sundays in the U.S. and Canada, and on Mondays in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and France, while a premiere date for South Korea has yet to be announced.

Kiefer Sutherland stars in the eight-episode series as John Weir, a master of deception in the world of corporate espionage, who is framed for murder by powerful forces with the ability to influence and control populations. The series finds Weir in the midst of a battle over the preservation of democracy in a world at odds with misinformation, behavioral manipulation, the surveillance state and the interests that control these extraordinary powers. Also starring are Charles Dance as Dr. Ben Wilson, Meta Golding as Hailey Winton, Enid Graham as Josephine “Jo” Madi, Jason Butler Harner as Valence, Walt Klink as “the intern” and Rob Yang as Edward Homm.

“Rabbit Hole” is executive produced by Sutherland, writer-directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, Charlie Gogolak, Suzan Bymel and Hunt Baldwin.

