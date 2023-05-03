×
Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Plus Icon Read Next: Netflix India Content Chief Monika Shergill Lays Out Growth Roadmap (EXCLUSIVE)

Paramount+ Takes Over Bryant Park’s Monday Night Screening Series in New York (EXCLUSIVE)

Bryant Park Paramount+
Paramount+

Paramount+ has sealed a multi-year deal with New York’s Bryant Park to take over its Monday evening summer movie series, the streamer announced on Wednesday. Dubbed “Paramount+ Movie Nights at Bryant Park,” the deal is timed to the 30th anniversary of Bryant Park’s “Movie Nights” franchise.

This year’s “Paramount+ Movie Nights at Bryant Park” will run from June 12 to August 14. The event is also paired with the pop-up Hester Street Fair, which features a rotating line-up of artisanal vendors from the five boroughs on the park’s Fountain Terrace each Monday.

“Movie Nights is one of Bryant Park’s most popular series and with the support of Paramount+, we can continue to provide free high quality outdoor movie screenings for New Yorkers and visitors for many more years to come,” said Bryant Park Corp. president Dan Biederman in a statement.

Films screened with come from Paramount+’s streaming movie library, including both recent blockbusters, critically acclaimed films, classics and more.

“Paramount+ Movie Nights at Bryant Park will build upon the storied annual event, serving as the perfect way for Paramount+ to highlight some of the very best offerings from our ever-growing mountain of movies for everyone to enjoy,” said Domenic DiMeglio, EVP and CMO, Paramount Streaming, in a statement. “As we continue to expand our world-class library of beloved movies available on Paramount+, we are excited to showcase another stellar lineup of classics and cult favorites this summer in an iconic New York setting by becoming the official naming partner of the event.”

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad