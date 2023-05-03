Paramount+ Takes Over Bryant Park’s Monday Night Screening Series in New York (EXCLUSIVE)

Paramount+ has sealed a multi-year deal with New York’s Bryant Park to take over its Monday evening summer movie series, the streamer announced on Wednesday. Dubbed “Paramount+ Movie Nights at Bryant Park,” the deal is timed to the 30th anniversary of Bryant Park’s “Movie Nights” franchise.

This year’s “Paramount+ Movie Nights at Bryant Park” will run from June 12 to August 14. The event is also paired with the pop-up Hester Street Fair, which features a rotating line-up of artisanal vendors from the five boroughs on the park’s Fountain Terrace each Monday.

“Movie Nights is one of Bryant Park’s most popular series and with the support of Paramount+, we can continue to provide free high quality outdoor movie screenings for New Yorkers and visitors for many more years to come,” said Bryant Park Corp. president Dan Biederman in a statement.

Films screened with come from Paramount+’s streaming movie library, including both recent blockbusters, critically acclaimed films, classics and more.

“Paramount+ Movie Nights at Bryant Park will build upon the storied annual event, serving as the perfect way for Paramount+ to highlight some of the very best offerings from our ever-growing mountain of movies for everyone to enjoy,” said Domenic DiMeglio, EVP and CMO, Paramount Streaming, in a statement. “As we continue to expand our world-class library of beloved movies available on Paramount+, we are excited to showcase another stellar lineup of classics and cult favorites this summer in an iconic New York setting by becoming the official naming partner of the event.”