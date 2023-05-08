Paramount Names Michael Engleman CMO of Paramount+ Domestic and Showtime, Puja Vohra Upped to EVP of Consumer Marketing Under Domenic DiMeglio

Paramount’s Streaming Data & Marketing Group is making two high-profile changes under Domenic DiMeglio, the executive vice president and chief marketing officer of Paramount Streaming.

Firstly, Michael Engelman has been named chief marketing officer of Paramount+ Domestic and Showtime. In that role, he will oversee consumer marketing, strategy, partnerships, lifecycle marketing, customer care, and social and creative execution for all U.S. campaigns. He will be based in Los Angeles.

Secondly, Puja Vohra has been named executive vice president of consumer marketing for Paramount+ and Showtime. She will oversee brand, media, and program marketing for Paramount+ and Showtime and will be based in New York.

Both Engelman an Vohra will report to DiMeglio in their new roles.

Engelman was most recently the chief marketing officer and global brand director for Showtime. Prior. tothat, he was the chief marketing officer for TBS and TNT. Vohra was most recently the executive vice president of marketing for Showtime and, before that, was the chief marketing officer of BSE Global and worked as a marketing executive at truTV.

Paramount announced in January that Showtime is being integrated into Paramount+ across both linear and streaming platforms, resulting in a rebranding of the pay TV channel to “Paramount+ With Showtime.” A number of high-profile executive moves have already taken place, including the exit of Showtime co-president Jana Winograde. Fellow co-president Gary Levine has transitioned to an advisory role.

The rebrand is expected to take place later in 2023, though an exact date has yet to be set at the time of this publishing.