Paramount+ Greenlights Season 2 of Crime Drama ‘Last King of The Cross’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Paramount+ Australia has greenlit a second, eight-part season of hit crime drama series “Last King of The Cross.”

Inspired by John Ibrahim’s autobiography, the series charts the rise of a poverty-stricken immigrant with no education, no money, and no prospects to Australia’s most infamous nightclub mogul and is set in Sydney’s decadent Kings Cross district in the late 1980s and 1990s.

Season 2 (8 x 60′) will further explore the dangerous world of Kings Cross, as Ibrahim expands his empire into the booming queer nightclub scene. Set against the backdrop of the ecstasy-fueled 2000s, the stakes are higher than ever before, and everyone wants a piece – including John’s two younger brothers.

Produced by Helium, with Cineflix Rights as exclusive worldwide distribution partner, “Last King of The Cross” has sold wide including a presale to Sky in the U.K., Italy, Ireland and Germany, together with Paramount+ in Canada and Warner Bros. Discovery in New Zealand, with more deals in negotiations.

Helium’s Mark Fennessy said: “After the outstanding success of season 1, we are incredibly excited for ‘Last King of The Cross’ to return for an electrifying second season. Bigger, bolder, and even more action-packed, we are eager to share the next chapter of this compelling story. As is evident by the international sales, ‘Last King of The Cross’ has been embraced globally, which has fueled Helium’s commitment to telling gripping stories on a grand scale, delivering immersive and powerful narratives that resonate with audiences around the world. With unforgettable characters, explosive action, and complex relationships, the second season goes above and beyond in fulfilling this commitment – taking audiences on an exhilarating journey through a world that is sexy, dangerous, and deeply human.”

James Durie, head of scripted, Cineflix Rights, added: “Mark and the Helium team created an incredibly compelling drama in the first season of ‘Last King of the Cross,’ which has been a hit with international audiences as well as in Australia. We are delighted to be bringing the next stage of the John and his brother Sam’s lives, their business empire, and complicated relationship with each other to fans around the world.”

Daniel Monaghan, senior VP, content and programming, Paramount Australia and New Zealand, said: “Australian audiences love local stories and content, which is why ‘Last King of The Cross’ was the most-watched local series. We’re thrilled to bring viewers the next instalment of this gripping story. It is titles like this that make us proud to have our local commissions with universal themes, compelling, propulsive storylines, world class Australian talent and high-quality production values, contribute to Paramount+’s mountain of exclusive content, on an international scale.”

Lincoln Younes has been nominated at Australia’s Logie television awards in the most popular actor category for several roles including “After The Verdict,” “Barons” and his portrayal of John Ibrahim in season 1 of “Last King of The Cross.”