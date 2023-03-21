Paramount+ Sets Release Date for Korean Series ‘Yonder’

Streaming platform Paramount+ has set a release date for Korean series “Yonder” that is one of the first titles flowing from Paramount Global’s alliance with CJ ENM.



The show will premiere on April 11 in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and France.



Set in 2032, “Yonder” is a science fiction-drama series about a man who receives a message from his deceased wife inviting him to a mysterious space. The space is designed for the dead to be able to live on by uploading memories of their lifetime from their brain. The show raises questions about life and death and what it means to have eternal happiness as humanity faces a world altered by advancements in science and technology.



It was directed by Lee Joon-ik who has numerous hit film credits including “The King and the Clown,” “Dongju: The Portrait of a Poet” and “The Book of Fish.”



The series stars Shin Ha-kyun (“Beyond Evil”), Han Ji-min (“Rooftop Prince”), Lee Jeong-eun (“Parasite”) and Jung Jin-young (“Ode to My Father”). Production is by CJ ENM and Doodoong Pictures.



Then called ViacomCBS, Paramount Global and Korean market leader CJ ENM announced their content and streaming deal in December 2021. It encompassed coproductions for original TV shows and films as well as content licensing and distribution across the companies’ streaming services.



Also under the pact, the companies agreed to launch Paramount+ and a branded zone within TVing, the Korean streaming platform in which CJ ENM is the largest shareholder. The launch in June 2022 marked Paramount+’s first presence in Asia.



Paramount+ also announced that “Bargain” will be its second local production in Korea under the CJ ENM deal. The show launched on TVing in October last year and will play on Paramount+ in summer 2023 where the service is available.



Three other shows licensed from CJ ENM will also upload to Paramount+ on April 11. They include “Signal,” a drama in which a criminal profiler from 2015 and a detective from 1989 communicate via walkie-talkie and together tackle crime and injustice. Produced by Studio Dragon and AStory, “Signal” stars Lee Je-hoon (“Move to Heaven”), Kim Hye-soo (“Default”) and Cho Jin-woong (“A Hard Day”).



“Voice” seasons one and two follow the employees of an emergency call center and dispatch teams as they try to help victims using only what they hear during their calls for help. Two police officers join forces to become a special team that solves cases as they happen in real time. Produced by Studio Dragon and Content K, “Voice” stars Jang Hyuk (“The Killer: A Girl Who Deserves to Die”) and Lee Ha-na (“Alone in Love”).



“Save Me” seasons one and two sees a dark religious cult masquerading as a peaceful pastoral church which wreaks havoc on unsuspecting community members. Produced by Studio Dragon and Hidden Sequence, the series stars Oc Taec-yeon (“Vincenzo”) and Seo Yea-ji (“It’s Okay to Not Be Okay”).