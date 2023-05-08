Paramount Unveils First-Ever Emmy FYC Activation, to Take Place at Hollywood Athletic Club (EXCLUSIVE)

Paramount Global is taking over the Hollywood Athletic Club this month to launch its first ever cross-platform “Paramount Showcase” Emmy FYC activation. The event will tout projects from the company’s Paramount+, Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central and Paramount Network outlets, with shows including “Yellowstone,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “Star Trek: Picard,” “The Daily Show” and “Yellowjackets.”

The event will move into Hollywood Athletic Club on Friday, May 12, with a panel devoted to the Paramount+ series (and “Yellowstone” prequel) “1923,” and continue through Sunday, May 21, wrapping with an event devoted to the new Showtime series “Fatal Attraction.”

Other shows that will receive screenings and Q&As include “George & Tammy,” “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies” and “Tulsa King.”

Besides those panels, the activation will include interactive experiences including a “1923” bar with costumes and props; the Dutton family’s “Great Room” from “Yellowstone”; a studio experience for “George & Tammy”; the Rydell High hallways from “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies”; the “Tulsa King” “Bred 2 Buck Saloon”; the “Yellowjackets” compound; “Couples Therapy” games; an opportunity to “slay” in the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” “werk room”; the 10 Forward bar from “Star Trek: Picard”; “The Daily Show” desk; and fashions from the all-pink “Ziwe” set.

The Paramount Showcase will be open to the public from Thursday, May 18, through Saturday, May 20, as well. (Fans can RSVP at http://www.paramountshowcasefyc.com.)

Here’s a schedule of FYC screenings and programming at the Paramount Showcase. Schedule subject to change, as the writers strike has led to some cancellations. (Showrunners and writers, for example, have been told not to participate in official network and studio Emmy FYC events.)

Saturday, May 13: “1923” FYC event

Sunday, May 14: “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies” FYC event

Monday, May 15: “George & Tammy” FYC event

Tuesday, May 16: “Yellowstone” FYC event

Wednesday, May 17: “Tulsa King” FYC event

Thursday, May 18: Fan Access & Artisans panels

Friday, May 19: Fan Access & Panels featuring the teams behind ‘1923,’ ‘Star Trek: Picard’ and ‘Yellowjackets’

Saturday, May 20: Fan Access & “Yellowjackets” FYC event

Sunday, May 21: “Fatal Attraction” FYC event

Paramount joins multiple outlets that have embraced FYC activations in recent years, including Amazon — which held its event at the Hollywood Athletic Club for several years, before moving elsewhere. (This year, they’re at Citizen News in Hollywood.) Others with major pop-ups include Disney, Netflix, NBC and Apple TV+.

“From popular and mind-bending dramas to the best in non-fiction and reality, our series have tapped into the cultural zeitgeist and resonated with audiences around the world. We look forward to Academy members and fans experiencing our FYC programs and events at the historic Hollywood Athletic Club,” said Deva Kehoe, SVP talent relations, events & promotions at Paramount, in a statement.

Here are a few more images from what the Paramount Showcase will look like: