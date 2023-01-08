‘Pantheon’ Axed at AMC+, Despite Second Season Already Completing Production

AMC Networks will not be continuing its animated science-fiction series “Pantheon,” though a second season has already been produced. There remains a possibility that the series could be licensed or sold to another platform.

The decision regarding “Pantheon” was made months ago, declared in a list of programming write-offs in early December of last year. The embattled network’s cost-cutting measures include $400 million for “strategic programming assessments” and $75 million for “organizing restructuring costs,” per an SEC filing.

The animated series, which starred the voices of Daniel Dae Kim, Paul Dano, Taylor Schilling and the late William Hurt, joins a growing list of programming cutbacks at the network. Earlier this week, Variety reported that the second season of the Courtney B. Vance series “61st Street” would be scrapped, despite production on four episodes having already been completed. “Invitation to a Bonfire,” an adaptation of Adrienne Celt’s book of the same name that received a series order in Feb. 2022, also hit the chopping block.

Based on a series of short stories by Ken Liu, “Pantheon” was greenlit with a two-season deal in March 2020, becoming the first animated series ordered by AMC. The first season launched in September 2022. The series was created by Craig Silverstein, who signed an overall deal with AMC Studios in 2021. Silverstein executive produces, alongside Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, Ben Kalina and Juno Lee for animation house Titmouse.

In November 2022, AMC Networks CEO Christina Spade abruptly departed the company, after less than three months in the role. James L. Dolan was then named interim executive chairman by the board of directors shortly thereafter, as the network warned of “significant cutbacks.” Dolan is slated to remain in his new role until March 6, 2023 or until the board finds a new CEO, whichever comes first.

Deadline was first to report the news on “Pantheon” not moving forward.