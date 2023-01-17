Netflix Top 10: ‘Pale Blue Eye’ Kills ‘Glass Onion’s’ No. 1 Streak, ’Ginny & Georgia’ Seasons 1 and 2 Lead English TV

“The Pale Blue Eye” has toppled “Glass Onion” for the top spot on Netflix’s Top 10 English-Language films list. Directed by Scott Cooper, the Christian Bale-led drama debuted on the chart with 39.86 million hours viewed and was in the Top 10 in 92 countries.

After joining Netflix’s Most Popular Films List at No. 9 with 209.4 million hours recorded, Rian Johnson’s murder mystery sequel raked in another 19.48 million hours viewed in its fourth week, moving it to the No. 4 spot on the Most Popular List with 273.20 million total hours viewed. It’s currently ranked No. 3 on the films list.

On the TV side, the peaches of Wellsbury continue to lead Netflix’s English-Language TV shows. Seasons 1 and 2 of “Ginny & Georgia” hold the top two spots on Netflix’s Top 10 chart for the week of Jan. 9-15. Following its Jan. 5 premiere, the Netflix drama was watched for 162.72 million hours in its second week bringing the total tally up to 343.19 million hours viewed. Created by Sarah Lampert, the series has jumped to the Top 10 in 88 countries. The freshman season sits just underneath at No. 2 with 63.2 million hours viewed.

The sophomore chapter of the popular series showed a strong debut with 180.47 million hours viewed in its first few days of availability on the streamer.

