‘Painting With John’ Canceled After Three Seasons at HBO

“Painting with John” has been canceled at HBO after three seasons.

Series creator and host John Lurie made the announcement via Twitter. “I am sorry to say that season 3 of Painting with John will be the last,” he wrote. “I am sad about it, but it is a miracle that it ever happened at all. Thanks to HBO, Adam McKay, Todd Schulman, Erik Mockus, Nesrin Wolf and AnnMary James. Show is still on Max if you haven’t seen it.”

Season 3 of the series aired between June and July this year. The show originally debuted on HBO in 2021.

Lurie starred in the series along with Nesrin Wolf and Ann Mary James. Lurie also wrote and directed the series in addition to providing the music. Erik Mockus was the cinematographer and editor. Wolf was a producer on the series, with Matt Dwyer co-producing. Adam McKay and Todd Schulman executive produced via Hyperobject Industries.

The official logline for the show’s third season as “A fireside chat that seems to constantly plummet into delightful mayhem, each of the half-hour episodes finds the artist enhancing his intricate watercolor techniques while reflecting on life lessons big and small. The series combines Lurie’s irreverent point-of-view with dynamic captures of his paintings and original music, vivid retellings of his wildest memories, and even some of his luminary toast.”

“Painting with John” aired for a total of 18 episodes on HBO. Though it never achieved substantial viewership, the show was well-received by critics upon its debut.