‘Texas Justice With Kelly Siegler’ Added to Oxygen True Crime’s Fall Programming Lineup 

Oxygen True Crime will be adding an assortment of true-crime series to their fall and winter programming lineup, the network announced Monday.

Of the new programs, “Texas Justice with Kelly Siegler,” “The Pike County Murders,” “Real Murders of Los Angeles,” “Fatal Family Feuds” and “Sin City Murders” will be making their debut on Oxygen later this year. In addition, “Cold Justice,” “Final Moments” and “Homicide for the Holidays” have received further season orders.

“Texas Justice with Kelly Siegler” will spotlight the former prosecutor as she looks into the most disturbing murders in her home state, premiering this fall.

“The Pike County Murders” investigates a mysterious murder case of an Ohio family. After eight family members are brutally murdered in four varying locations in one night, the case became one of the most significant murder investigations the state of Ohio has ever seen, debuting on Oxygen this winter.

“Real Murders of Los Angeles” pulls the curtain back on the harsh and gruesome realities of the City of Angels. The series will follow the stories of people who sacrificed all for fame and fortune while in pursuit of the American Dream. “Real Murders of Los Angeles” will premiere this fall.

The horrid stories of families turned deadly foes are investigated in Oxygen’s new series “Fatal Family Feuds.” Finally, “Sin City Murders” is the fifth series slated for a fall release that recounts chilling murder cases in the city of Las Vegas.

Siegler will, too, star in the seventh season of “Cold Justice” where she teams up with a group of detectives to analyze unsolved cases of homicides in varying small towns. To date, “Cold Justice” has worked together with law enforcement to uncover 49 arrests and 21 convictions.

“Final Moments” returns for Season 2 this fall, following the law enforcement’s journey to resolve a murder on the basis of a victim’s final texts, social media posts and last known surveillance images. “Homicide for the Holidays” additionally returns this spring to spotlight some of the most horrid murders committed during the holiday seasons.

Oxygen True Crime hails as part of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming’s Entertainment portfolio. “Texas Justice with Kelly Siegler” is produced by Wolf Entertainment, Universal Television Alternative Studio and Magical Elves. “The Pike County Murders” is produced by KT Studios. “Real Murders of Los Angeles” and “Sin City Murders” are produced by 44 Blue Productions, A North Road Company. “Fatal Family Feuds” is produced by Woodcut Media.