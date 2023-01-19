‘Outlander’ Renewed for Eighth and Final Season, Starz Officially Greenlights Prequel Series

“Outlander” has been renewed for Season 8 at Starz, which will also be the show’s last. But that’s not the end of the road for Jamie Fraser’s story.

Starz has officially placed a greenlight order for “Outlander: Blood of My Blood,” a prequel series to the popular drama which has been on the premium cabler since 2014.

The eighth season of “Outlander” will consist of ten episodes, following an extended 16-episode Season 7, which is currently in production.

“For nearly a decade ‘Outlander’ has won the hearts of audiences worldwide and we’re pleased to bring Claire and Jamie’s epic love story to a proper conclusion,” said Kathryn Busby, president of original programming for Starz. “But before we close this chapter there is plenty of their passionate story to tell over the course of 26 new episodes and even more to explore of this dynamic world and its origin story. We’re thrilled to continue to partner with Matthew, Maril and Ronald and can’t wait to see where their alluring storytelling takes us next.”

As previously reported, the prequel comes from Diana Gabaldon – who also penned the novel series on which “Outlander” is based – and will focus on the Jamie’s origins through his parents’ perspectives as viewers follow Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser’s love story. Gabaldon will also serve as a consulting producer.

Matthew B. Roberts will write and executive produce the prequel along with Ronald D. Moore and Maril Davis through their Tall Ship Productions banner, with Roberts also serving as showrunner. Story Mining & Supply Company will also executive produce. Sony Pictures Television will back the production. Roberts remains under an overall deal with Sony. Starz’s executive vice president of original programming, Karen Bailey, will oversee the prequel on behalf of the network.

“‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ is, at its heart, a love story,” Roberts said. “It will explore what lengths a person will go to find love in a time when love is considered a luxury, and when marriages are made strategically, often for political or financial gain. The title is a nod to Jamie Fraser’s marriage vow to Claire and there will be several names and faces that ‘Outlander’ fans will know and recognize. Jamie and Claire’s TV story may be coming to an end with season eight, but Diana is continuing on with their literary journey in her wonderful book series and is working diligently on book ten. With Jamie and Claire, and now Brian and Ellen, there is still so much more to come in the ‘Outlander’ universe, and we cannot wait to continue sharing these stories with our dedicated fans.”

The news of “Outlander’s” final chapter comes months ahead of the Season 7 premiere, which is slated for this summer. Production began last year after Season 6 debuted in March. The sixth installment, which consisted of eight episodes, was originally delayed due to COVID-19. Season 7 will be made up of 16 episodes and is based on the “Outlander” novel, “An Echo in the Bone.”

“Outlander” stars Caitríona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, John Bell, David Berry, Caitlin O’Ryan, Paul Gorman, Charles Vandervaart, Izzy Meikle-Small, and Joey Phillips.

Roberts, Moore, Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries, Jim Kohlberg, Balfe, and Heughan serve as executive producers on “Outlander,” which is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures and Story Mining & Supply Company, in association with Sony Pictures Television.