‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 Sets February Premiere Date, First Photos Tease a Long-Awaited Romance

It looks like the kids of OBX made it back home — or at least off that deserted island. On Tuesday, Netflix announced that the 10-episode third season of “Outer Banks” will premiere on February 23, also unveiling multiple new photos and an official synopsis:

“After losing the gold and fleeing the Outer Banks, Season 3 finds the Pogues washed ashore on a desert island that, for a brief moment, seems like an idyllic home. Officially deemed ‘Poguelandia,’ the island’s newest residents spend their days fishing, swimming, and reveling in the carefree lifestyle of their temporary dwelling. But things quickly go south for John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope, JJ, and Cleo when they find themselves once again caught up in a race for the treasure, quite literally running for their lives.”

Netflix

As a recap, Season 2 ended with a big shocker. Not only was Ward (Charles Easten) alive after faking his death, he and Rafe (Drew Starkey) got away with the gold cross after nearly killing Sarah (Madelyn Cline). Ultimately, the Pogues escaped and ended up stranded on a deserted island. Rafe promised his dad that he’d find a way to bring Sarah back home. The biggest reveal came in the final moments as John B’s dad (Charles Halford), who everyone believed was dead at the hands of Ward, is revealed to be alive and has been seemingly hiding out in Barbados.

While Big John isn’t in the first photos, they do highlight that the Pogues seem to get off of the island and end up elsewhere, on the run once again. In one photo, Pope (Jonathan Daviss) and Cleo (Carlacia Grant) share a laugh on board a boat, while another hints that Kiara (Madison Bailey) is in trouble, hiding in someone’s house with Andy McQueen (Carlos Singh), who has a knife in his hand.

The most eyebrow-raising photo, however, may be the one of Kiara and JJ (Rudy Pankow). The best friends appear to be back in OBX and are nearly holding hands. Since the start of the season, many viewers have been vocal on social media about wanting a romance between the two and it looks as though that may finally be happening.

Season 3 is executive produced by Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke.