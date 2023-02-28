Netflix Top 10: ‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 Sails to No. 1 With More Than 154 Million Hours Viewed in First Four Days

Netflix’s band of Pogue’s dominated the Top 10 chart as the most viewed title during the Feb. 20-26 viewing window as Season 3 of “Outer Banks” debuted atop the English-Language TV chart with 154.97 million hours viewed.

The series also took up the No. 4 and No. 7 spots on the list as fans revisited Seasons 1 (35.1 million hours viewed) and Season 2 (23.86 million hours viewed) ahead of Season 3’s Feb. 23 premiere.

The “Outer Banks” win effectively cut “You” Season 4’s two-week run at No. 1 short. The series, which released the first five episodes of its latest installment on Feb. 9, fell to fifth place on the chart in its third week of availability with 27.75 million hours viewed.

The 154 million figure is a significant lead ahead of the rest of the titles on the chart. Sitting just below it is “Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal,” which joined the Netflix chart at No. 2 earning 40.05 million hours viewed in its first two days of availability. The true crime limited docuseries details the host of shocking tragedies that shattered a tight-knit South Carolina community and exposed the horrifying secrets of its most powerful family.

Formerly debuting in second place, “Perfect Match” dropped to No. 3 on the chart with 39.51 million hours viewed.

Also premiering on the list, “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” Season 5 managed 25.76 million hours viewed, pushing it to sixth place. The docudrama follows the lives of drivers, managers and team owners as they “live life in the fast lane” during each season of Formula 1 racing.

Notably, “Wednesday” remains on the Top 10 chart at No. 9 with 18.95 million hours viewed while Season 2 of “Ginny & Georgia” (which previously joined Netflix’s list of Most Popular TV Titles at No. 10 earlier this month) was absent.

Elsewhere on the chart was “Red Rose” Season 1 (20.54 million) and “The Walking Dead” Season 11 (15.94 million hours).

On the film side, “We Have a Ghost” entered the English Films List at No. 1 with 40.47 million hours viewed. Written and directed by Christopher Landon, the family-friendly horror comedy was in the Top 10 in 91 countries. Meanwhile, “Your Place or Mine,” which previously held the top spot for its first two weeks of availability, shifted to No. 3 with 22.29 million hours viewed.

See Netflix’s Top 10 lists for the week of Feb. 20-26 below, beginning with English-language series and followed by English-language movies, non-English-language TV shows and then non-English-language movies.