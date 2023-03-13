Oscar Isaac in Talks to Play Kurt Vonnegut in Amazon Series ‘Helltown’

Oscar Isaac is in discussions to lead “Helltown,” sources say. The series is currently in development at Amazon.

According to the logline, the hour-long, 8-episode crime thriller follows the life of Kurt Vonnegut before he became known to the world as a renowned author. Per Amazon, “In 1969 Kurt was a struggling novelist and car salesman living life with his wife and five children on Cape Cod. When two women disappear and are later discovered murdered underneath the sand dunes on the outskirts of Provincetown, Kurt becomes obsessed and embroiled in the chilling hunt for a serial killer and forms a dangerous bond with the prime suspect.”

Based on the book of the same name written by Casey Sherman, the series comes from “Severance” co-EP Mohamad El Masri, who will also serve as showrunner and writer. “All Quiet on the Western Front” director Ed Berger will helm the series and executive produce.

The news of the director’s attachment comes just after his critically acclaimed film received four Academy Award wins and nine nominations, including a win for best motion picture, international feature film, best production design, best music (original score) and best cinematography. His television credits include “Your Honor,” “The Terror” and “Deutschland ’83.” Berger is represented by Range Media Partners, CAA and Casarotto Ramsay & Associates.

Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, will executive produce through their Team Downey banner alongside and Amanda Burrell. Oscar Isaac and Gena Konstantinakos serve as executive producers for Mad Gene. Sherman will also executive produce. Team Downey, Mad Gene, and Amazon Studios are the studios behind the production.

El Masri is repped by UTA/Anonymous Content/Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Isaac is repped by WME, The Lede Company and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson + Christopher. Sherman is represented by The Gotham Group, UTA and VanderKloot Law.