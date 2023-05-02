Onyx Collective Announces ‘Searching for Soul Food’ Premiere Date, Releases Teaser (EXCLUSIVE)

Onyx Collective’s “Searching for Soul Food” will arrive on June 2 exclusively on Hulu, Variety has learned.

“Searching for Soul Food” follows rock star celebrity chef Alisa Reynolds as she discovers what soul food looks like around the world. As she seeks out the food, she’ll also explore the stories, the people, and the traditions of each place she visits, bringing her own flavor right along with her. The international journey finds Chef Reynolds exploring the culinary worlds of Mississippi, Oklahoma, Appalachia, South Africa, Italy, Jamaica, Peru and Los Angeles.”

Additionally, Onyx Collective also released a teaser for the unscripted series. The 38-second clip offers a brief montage through some of host Reynolds’ travels across the globe, eating various versions of tacos, corn bread and collard greens, and pizza in celebration of the traditions that unite the diverse cultures throughout the world.

Reynolds is the executive chef and founder of My 2 Cents LA, a soul food eatery inspired by her parents’ Southern roots that’s become well known for Reynold’s twist on classic dishes. The menu includes gluten-free fried chicken, quinoa mac and cheese, and “grits fries,” among other offerings. Reynolds has cooked for former U.S. President Barack Obama, Lena Waithe, A$AP Rocky, as well as a list of other stars.

“Searching for Soul Food” is directed by Rodney Lucas and executive produced by Melina Matsoukas, Jacob Cohen-Holmes and Ali Brown. Traci Curry serves as showrunner. “Searching for Soul Food” is produced by Woodman Park Productions (an All3Media America Company), De La Revolucion and Ventureland.

View the official teaser below.