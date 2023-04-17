Onyx Collective’s ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Renewed for Season 2, Morris Chesnut Added to Cast

Onyx Collective’s “Reasonable Doubt” has been renewed for Season 2 and will be bringing in Morris Chestnut (“The Best Man”) as a series regular, Variety has confirmed.

Chestnut will play charming, media-savvy defense attorney Corey Cash, whose client roster is typically full of underdogs. After bringing Corey in to help on a high-profile case, Jax learns he could threaten her standing at the firm.

The series follows Los Angeles-based criminal defense attorney, Jax Stewart (Emayatzy Corinealdi) as she faces untapped trauma from her past, her struggling marriage, motherhood, and how she manages to juggle it all while maintaining her polished career. In addition to Corinealdi, Angela Grovey, Tim Jo, McKinley Freeman, Aderinsola Olabode and Thaddeus J. Mixson also star.

After successfully uncovering the truth behind the death of Kaleesha Moore, Season 1 of the drama closed with Jax potentially taking on a new case after she discovers her close friend Shanelle (Shannon Kane) lying over her husband, Jamarion ‘JT’ Tucker’s (Christopher Mychael Watson) dead body.

The series is created, written, and executive produced by Raamla Mohammed. Kerry Washington also executive produces with Pilar Savone for Simpson Street. Larry Wilmore serves as an executive producer through his Wilmore Films banner. Shawn Holley, Tamara Gregory and Jon Leshay co-executive produce as well. ABC Signature and Onyx Collective are the studios behind the production.

Chestnut joins the series after most recently starring in Peacock’s “The Best Man: The Final Chapters,” which performed well for the streamer and became Peacock’s first original program to land on Nielsen’s Streaming Top 10. His other film credits include “Boyz ‘N The Hood,” “The Brothers,” “The Perfect Holiday,” “Think Like A Man.” On the TV side, he’s starred in “Our Kind of People,” “American Horror Story,” “Rosewood,” “Legends,” “The Resident,” and “Nurse Jackie.” Chestnut is repped by Verve, LINK Entertainment and Favor PR.

Deadline first reported this news.