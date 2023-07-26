‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3 Trailer: Did Meryl Streep Kill Paul Rudd?

Steven Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez are back to solve one of the most dramatic murders yet in “Only Murders in the Building,” as the Hulu series debuts the first trailer for Season 3.

The new episodes pick up with neighbors Charles (Martin), Oliver (Short) and Mabel (Gomez) as they dig deeper into a crime that takes place behind the scenes of a Broadway show. The Broadway debut of Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) is cut short after his sudden death onstage. Among the suspects is Glenroy’s co-star Loretta (series newcomer Meryl Streep), plus a vast cast of theater actors with their big personalities and their own secrets.

Charles, Oliver and Mabel began the series as strangers with a shared love for true crime. When a mysterious murder occurred in their apartment building, the trio banded together to decipher what really went down, unraveling the murder through a true crime podcast. Now the group of friends seem to keep finding themselves in perilous situations.

The new episodes of “Only Murders in the Building” are arriving after the series earned 11 Emmy nominations for its second season, including nods in outstanding comedy series, Short for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series and Nathan Lane for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series.

“Only Murders in the Building” hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman. Martin and Hoffman executive produce along with Short, Gomez, creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.

The third season will premiere on Aug. 8. Watch the first official trailer below.