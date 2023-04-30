‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3 Premiere Date Revealed by Steve Martin and Martin Short at Comedy Show (EXCLUSIVE)

Steve Martin casually dropped the release date for the third season of “Only Murders in the Building” during his “You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today!” touring show alongside Martin Short.

At Saturday’s 8 p.m. show at the Walt Disney Theater. Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando, Fla., which also included Jeff Babko and The Steep Canyon Rangers, the comedic duo unveiled the news while warming up the audience at the start of the show.

According to two patrons who were in attendance, Martin and Short were delivering updates on what they were up to recently, showing a picture of them alongside their co-star Selena Gomez and two new cast members for Season 3, Oscar and Emmy winner Meryl Streep and Golden Globe nominee Paul Rudd. At one point, Martin stated, “Catch the new season August 8,” which was followed by Short responding, “Our show is like Steve trying to pee — it streams for 33 minutes.”

Those in attendance were not allowed to record any part of their set.

The comedy-drama series follows Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez), neighbors at an Upper West Side building called the Arconia, who bond over a love of true crime podcasts and end up starting their own as mysterious murders happen around them. In Season 1, they uncovered the killing of their fellow resident Tim Kono (Julian Cihi). In Season 2, they did the same for the building’s board president Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell) — while trying to clear their names.

The first season was nominated for a whopping 17 Emmy nominations, winning three — guest comedy actor for Nathan Lane, production design for a narrative program (half hour) and sound mixing for a comedy or drama series. Gomez also made history as the third Latina nominated for outstanding comedy series.

The second season received critical acclaim and is expected to land another impressive haul when Emmy noms are announced, with strong momentum in comedy series and dual lead comedy actor noms for Martin and Short.

The third season’s plot is under wraps and it’s not yet known if past cast members like Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Tina Fey will be returning. However, Lane confirmed to ET Canada that he wouldn’t return for this season, joking, “It’s now called ‘Only Meryl in the Building.”

“Only Murders in the Building” was created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, who also serve as executive producers with Gomez, Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal and Jamie Babbit. In addition, Thembi Banks, Jane Raab, Nick Pavonetti and Kristin Bernstein serve as producers.