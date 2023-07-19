Selena Gomez, Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd Tease ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3 in New Art (TV News Roundup) 

Hulu revealed an all-new look at Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short in the third season of “Only Murders in the Building” on Wednesday, which is set to premiere on August 8.

Season 3 will follow Charles (Martin), Oliver (Short) and Mabel (Gomez) as they dig deeper into a murder that takes place behind the scenes of a Broadway show. Ben Glenroy’s (Paul Rudd) Broadway debut is shortened after his sudden death, in which Charles, Oliver and Mabel band together to investigate. With the help of co-star Loretta Durkin (Meryl Streep), the trio “embarks on their toughest case yet” as Oliver battles to keep this show on the road.

Season 3 of “Only Murders in the Building” comes after the series was nominated for 11 Emmys on July 12. The series landed nominations in categories including Outstanding Comedy Series and Martin Short for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series.

“Only Murders in the Building” hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman. Martin and Hoffman executive produce along with Short, Gomez, creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.

FIRST LOOKS

Peacock has set a July 31 premiere date for its latest docuseries, “American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes.” The streamer announced the date for the new series, which spotlights the son of WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, on Monday.

Growing up under the legendary wrestling icon, Cody Rhodes infamously made a name for himself as the “American Nightmare” when he decided to leave the WWE. (The name was meant to be a counter to his father, known as “The American Dream.”) The new documentary will track his own journey leaving the organization, his eventual return to WrestleMania and his journey chasing the WWE championship – a feat his father, Dusty, never accomplished.

“Through never-before-seen footage and unprecedented access, this Peacock Original illustrates the transformation of a man who is blazing a new trail in sports entertainment,” reads the official logline.

“American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes” is directed by Matt Braine with Vincent K. McMahon, Kevin Dunn, Chris Kaiser, Chris Chambers, Ben Houser and Cody Rhodes executive producing. Stephen Amell joins as narrator.

*

Prime Video released the first trailer for Season 2 of its hit fantasy series “The Wheel of Time” on Wednesday, giving viewers a sneak peek at that “the deadly threat of the growing darkness” to come.

Based on Robert Jordan’s book series, Season 2 will sport the inclusion of fan-favorite characters such as Elayne Trakand, Aviendha, and Lady Suroth.

Rosamund Pike stars as Moiraine Damodred, Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran, Josha Stradowski as Rand al’Thor, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al’Meara, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al’Vere, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Dónal Finn as Mat Cauthon and Ceara Coveney as Elayne Trakand.

“The Wheel of Time” was adapted by executive producer and showrunner Rafe Judkins. Larry Mondragon, Rick Selvage, Ted Field, Mike Weber, Darren Lemke, Marigo Kehoe, Justine Juel Gillmer, Sanaa Hamri and Amanda Kate Shuman also serve as executive producers. Pike serves as co-executive producer while Harriet McDougal, Brandon Sanderson and Lauren Selig are consulting producers.

*

Prime Video debuted a new slate of first-look images on Tuesday from its original psychological thriller “Wilderness,” starring Jenna Coleman and Oliver Jackson-Cohen.

Coleman and Jackson-Cohen portray Liv and Will, “a happy British couple who seem to have it all.” However, when Liv learns of her husband’s affair, she seemingly decides to seek revenge on Will. The couple embarks on an American road trip when they meet fellow couple Cara (Ashley Benson) and Garth (Eric Balfour), who quickly become engulfed into the lives of Will and Liv “in a way that will change the course of all their future’s forever.”

“Wilderness” is based on B.E. Jones’ novel of the same name, written and created by Brit Marnie Dickens. So Yong Kim joins as director of the series while Elizabeth Kilgarriff joins as executive producer.

*

Yolonda Ross and Jacob Latimore star in the new trailer for Season 6, Part 1 of Showtime’s “The Chi,” a drama series about life in the South Side of Chicago. The first episode of Season 6 is set to premiere on Paramount+ with Showtime on August 4, while having its linear Showtime premiere on August 6 at 9 p.m. Season 6, Part 1 consists of eight episodes that air weekly.

According to the season’s official synopsis, this season, “Emmett (Latimore) and Kiesha’s (Birgundi Baker) blissful blended union is tested by his insatiable drive to expand Smokey’s and a new perilous partnership, while Kiesha finally races toward a rewarding new career. Douda (Curtiss Cook) deals with the fallout of Q’s murder and its effect on the shifting loyalty of his inner circle. Victor’s (Luke James) bold declaration of love for both his new girlfriend and his beloved community will impact his political ambitions. Happily married Jada (Yolonda Ross) mentors Emmett and her besties as they navigate relationships. Kevin (Alex Hibbert) is becoming a brilliant master gamer but struggles with the youthful pitfalls of early independence. Jake (Michael V. Epps) launches a new business, and Papa (Shamon Brown Jr.) falls for an older woman while questioning his faith.”

“The Chi” was created by Lena Waithe. Waithe executive produced the series alongside Common, Justin Hillian, Jewel Coronel, Aaron Kaplan, Derek Dudley, Shelby Stone, Rick Famuyiwa and Rishi Rajani.

The Peacock original series “Killing It,” starring Craig Robinson (also an executive producer) returns for its second season on August 17.

The first season followed Robinson as divorced father and aspiring entrepreneur Craig Foster. His life took a turn when an Australian Uber driver (Claudia O’Doherty) introduced him to the lucrative world of invasive snake hunting; he entered a python hunting contest which set in motion a rollercoaster of events.

According to Robinson, the second season will not feature as many snakes as the first, but will deliver the same sense of humor and continue to examine the American dream. The second season trailer features a myriad of characters who pose a threat to Craig’s entrepreneurial pursuits. Eight new guest stars join the show this season, including Dot-Marie Jones and Kyle Mooney.

AWARDS

Toby Keith is set to receive the Country Icon Award at this year’s “People’s Choice Country Awards” as presented by fellow country artist Blake Shelton, NBC and Peacock announced Tuesday.

With a longstanding career in the music industry, Keith receives the Country Icon Award for his contributions as a musician, humanitarian and entrepreneur. Having been awarded a National Medal Arts award in 2021, Keith devotes to the Toby Keith Foundation, OK Kids Korral and his annual charity golf classic.

The “People’s Choice Country Awards” will air live on Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville across both NBC and Peacock.

“We’re overjoyed to honor legendary artist Toby Keith with the first-ever Country Icon Award,” said Cassandra Tryon, senior VP of NBCUniversal television and streaming’s entertainment live events. “As a talented songwriter and powerhouse performer, Keith has touched the hearts of fans across the globe. His illustrious career and passion for philanthropy has cemented his place as an icon in country music history.”

The telecast will be produced by Den of Thieves with Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski serving as executive producers, along with RAC Clark as executive producer and showrunner.

PROGRAMMING

ABC has shifted its summer programming schedule with “The Bachelorette” now airing Mondays at 8 p.m. ET, followed by “Claim to Fame” at 10:01 p.m. The move essentially swaps the broadcast order for the night, as “Claim to Fame” previously kicked off Mondays into “The Bachelorette.” These tweaks are set to go into effect on July 24, the network announced Monday.

“The Bachelorette” will sport a three-hour season finale on Monday, August 21 beginning at 8 p.m. while “Claim to Fame” closes its season out on Monday, August 28 at 8 p.m. with a two-hour episode.

Additionally, on July 27, “The Prank Panel” will debut on its new night and time of Thursdays at 9 p.m. following “Generation Gap,” which maintains its regular timeslot. (“The Prank Panel” previously aired Sundays at 8 p.m., but will now take over for “The Chase,” which airs its season finale on Thursday, June 20.)

With “The Prank Panel” shifting to Thursday, “Celebrity Family Feud” slips into a new air time of 8 p.m. on Sundays, with “The $100,000 Pyramid” moving from 10 p.m. to 9 p.m.

EVENTS

Women Of Wrestling is heading to San Diego Comic-Con with owner Jeanie Buss and two personalities, Kandi Krush and Genesis. Buss, Krush and Genesis are set to sign autographs on Saturday, July 22 from 1 to 2 p.m. PT at Headlocked Comics booth #1901. “WOW — Women of Wrestling” airs in syndication, as well as Pluto TV’s Fight Channel and on Vice TV. Buss and David McLane own the brand, which returns for a second season this fall and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

DATES

Tennis stars John McEnroe and Andre Agassi make their return to Pickleball Slam with “Slam 2,” which ESPN will air on Sunday, February 4, 2024, at 8:30 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla.

Additionally, Steffi Graf and Maria Sharapova join McEnroe and Agassi to compete at “Slam 2.” A doubles match featuring McEnroe and Sharapova promises against Agassi and Graf promises to excite with a high stakes total prize of $1 million.

“When I watched the inaugural Pickleball Slam in April and stepped onto the court, I was hooked. Andre and I can’t wait to get back out on the court together to face off against Maria and John,” said Graf.

Tickets for “Slam 2” went on sale Tuesday at noon starting at $46 and are available via myhrl.com and Ticketmaster. “Slam 2” is created and produced by Horizon Sports & Entertainment alongside InsideOut Sports & Entertainment.

SPECIALS

French television network TV5Monde will honor late actress and singer Jane Birkin on July 20 with the film “Jane by Charlotte” and concert film “Jane Birkin — Oh pardon tu dormais.” Though Birkin was born and raised in England, she would later become a French citizen, and was known for her roles in a variety of French films. “Jane by Charlotte” is the directorial debut of Charlotte Gainsbourg, the daughter of Birkin and French singer Serge Gainsbourg. The 2022 docudrama follows Birkin over several years and examines their mother-daughter relationship.

The famous “it” girl was also known for her singing career, having collaborated with Gainsbourg and establishing herself as a solo artist as well. “Oh ! Pardon tu dormais…” was her 14th studio album, released in 2021, and the songs explore personal subject matters like the death of her daughter, Kate Barry, and her relationship with Serge Gainsbourg. The concert film showcases a life performance of her last album at the Paris Philharmonic in 2022.

“Jane by Charlotte” and “Jane Birkin — Oh pardon tu dormais” will air at 8:30 pm ET and 11:30 pm ET respectively.

*

Chris Cuomo will question mayors, law enforcement officials and business owners as he hosts a special town hall edition of “Cuomo.” The special, titled “Crime in America,” airs on Monday, July 31 at 8 p.m. ET on NewsNation.

During the two-hour broadcast, Cuomo will take questions from viewers in Dallas-Fort Worth and Chicago, focusing on the impact of crime on everyday American lives. Cuomo will also highlight a new Decision Desk HQ poll about crime in America and voter concerns on the issue.

“Featuring interviews with mayors from across the country, Cuomo will also be joined by law enforcement who will share their first-hand experiences of fighting violence along with providing potential solutions to the rising problem. Additionally, senior national correspondent Brian Entin will provide reporting on how crime is impacting even smaller communities,” said NewsNation in an announcement.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Noah Koran of streaming and broadcast production company Hit + Run has been promoted to senior vice president of development, the company announced Tuesday.

Koran will continue to report to founder and executive producer Rob Shaftel. He will supervise the company’s slate of narrative-rich series and original formats. Additionally, he will continue to elevate Hit + Run’s creative/casting strategy.

Koran hails as a force behind Hit + Run series’ including Critic’s Choice Award-winning “Critter Fixers: Country Vets”, “Swap Shop,” “I Was Prey” and multiple renditions of the “Shark Week” hit “I Was Prey: Shark Week.”

“From Hit + Run’s inception, Noah has been integral in expanding our slate with premium bespoke content, nurturing our talent and partnerships and growing Hit + Run into what it is today,” said Shaftel. “Incredibly, he’s established us as producers in nearly every genre of unscripted television from global adventure to food to natural history.”