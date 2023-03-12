‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3 Teaser Reveals First Look at Meryl Streep

Hulu has released the first look at Meryl Streep in Season 3 of “Only Murders in the Building,” via a teaser that will be aired during the Oscars on Sunday night.

The 30-second clip introduces Streep as a “surprise you never saw coming,” before panning to the Oscar winner fumbling a line during what looks to be a table read. “Oh my god, it’s me!” Streep says between bouts of nervous laughter. “Oh, I’m so sorry. It’s me, isn’t it.”

“Only Murders in the Building” follows three strangers — Charles, Oliver, and Mabel (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) — who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. After a suspicious death takes place inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio sets out with their precise knowledge of true crime on a hunt to find the killer and ultimately unravel the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unfold the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years.

Season 3 picks up as the trio works to figure out who killed Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd). In the Season 2 finale, which aired last August, viewers witnessed Glenroy die onstage while performing in a Broadway play opposite Charles.

Streep’s casting announcement was made in January via Instagram video shared through Gomez’s account. She’s credited as appearing in a recurring role.

“Only Murders in the Building” hails from co-creators and writers Martin and John Hoffman (“Grace & Frankie,” “Looking”). Martin and Hoffman executive produce along with Short, Gomez, “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal. The series is produced by 20th Television.

Watch the teaser below.