‘One Piece’ Trailer: Netflix’s Live-Action Adaptation Sets Sail and Gets Release Date

The wait is officially over: The trailer for Netflix’s adaptation of “One Piece” is here.

“One Piece” is a live-action take on the beloved Japanese manga of the same name. The eight-episode series stars Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp and Taz Skylar as Sanji. The first look was revealed at Netflix’s Tudum 2023 event in Brazil. It will release on Netflix on Aug. 31.

The show tells the story of Luffy, a young man on his way to become pirate king alongside a crew of friends who help him on his hunt for treasure.

Eiichiro Oda, the creator of the original “One Piece” manga, is an executive producer on the series and worked closely with Netflix to ensure the show was as accurate to his vision as possible. He made a statement on the “One Piece” Twitter in May about the show’s progress.

“Even though they understand each of the characters, we obviously come from very different cultures,” Oda said. “So, when it comes to entertainment, we have different codes, skill sets, and aims. Sometimes it could be frustrating for both sides. It felt like, ‘We’re all trying to get to the same place so how come we’re not on the same wavelength? There was even a time when I thought, ‘Is a foreign production even possible?!’”

“I believe this is the last chance to bring ‘One Piece’ to the entire world,” he said. “If we’re going to do it, I want to be able to supervise things while I’m still active…it was announced that the show will launch in 2023, but they’ve promised that we won’t launch it until I’m satisfied.”

Additional cast includes McKinley Belcher III, Morgan Davies, Aidan Scott, Vincent Regan, Jeff Ward, Craig Fairbrass, Langley Kirkwood, Celeste Loots, Alexander Maniatis, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Chioma Umeala and Steven Ward.

Watch the trailer for “One Piece” below.