‘One Piece’ Creator Offers Update on Netflix Live-Action Series: ‘We’ll Be Setting Sail Very Soon’

“One Piece” creator Eiichiro Oda offered fans an update on the upcoming Netflix live-action series based on the popular manga.

The cast for the live-action “One Piece” series includes: Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji. Vincent Regan, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Morgan Davies, Aidan Scott, Langley Kirkwood, Jeff Ward, Celeste Loots, Alexander Maniatis, McKinley Belcher III, Craig Fairbrass, Steven Ward, and Chioma Umeala will also appear in the series.

The official description for the series describes it as a “legendary high-seas adventure unlike any other. Monkey D. Luffy is a young adventurer who has longed for a life of freedom since he can remember. Luffy sets off from his small village on a perilous journey to find the legendary fabled treasure, One Piece, to become King of the Pirates! But in order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy will need to assemble the crew he’s always wanted before finding a ship to sail, searching every inch of the vast blue seas, outpacing the Marines, and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn.”

Matt Owens and Steven Maeda serve as writers, executive producers, and showrunners. It is created in partnership with Shueisha and produced by Tomorrow Studios and Netflix. Oda executive produces along with Tomorrow Studios’ Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements.

Letter from Eiichiro Oda

I’ve been working with Tomorrow Studios and Netflix for quite some time now. Even though they understand each of the characters, we obviously come from very different cultures so, when it comes to entertainment, we have different codes, skill sets, and aims. Sometimes it could be frustrating for both sides. It felt like, “We’re all trying to get to the same place so how come we’re not on the same wavelength?” there was even a time when I thought, “Is a foreign production even possible?!”

Now, this might seem like it’s coming out of nowhere but…we’ve been hard at work this entire time. And now, each and every entity involved is working in sync. We’re finally here!! Considering my expected life span, I believe this is the last chance to bring ONE PIECE to the entire world. If we’re going to do it, I want to be able to supervise things while I’m still active. That’s why I agreed to the live-action adaptation of one piece back in 2016.

Since then, Netflix has committed enormous resources to the production. It was announced that the show will launch in 2023, but they’ve promised that we won’t launch it until I’m satisfied.

The entire cast and crew, spanning various countries brimming with love for ONE PIECE!! They’re burning with passion, and I’ve reminded everyone involved that this should be fun.

We’re in the final process! Right now! Of finishing all 8 episodes! We’ll be setting sail very soon!!