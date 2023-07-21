‘One Piece’ Live-Action Trailer: Monkey D. Luffy Searches for Treasure in New Netflix Series

Netflix has just released the official trailer for live-action version of “One Piece,” about a group of young pirates.

Set to be released August 31, the show is an adaptation of the beloved manga series of the same name by Eiichiro Oda. The story follows a boy named Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) who can stretch his body like rubber and travels with a group of friends named the Straw Hat Pirates in search of a treasure known as One Piece, which would make him Pirate King.

The manga has also been adapted into a long running anime series, making “One Piece” a story that already has a dedicated following. The new trailer features fast paced action sequences, lighthearted humor, and a myriad of fantastical occurrences and dangerous encounters. In one scene, Luffy promises that they will find the One Piece in the Grand Line, “a treacherous stretch of ocean with bigger islands and bigger pirates.”

See the full trailer below.

Additional cast members in the show include Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, Taz Skylar as Sanji.

Oda, the author of the original manga series, has been deeply involved in the creation of this adaptation and serves as executive producer. He has been vocal about how important it is that the show honors his vision. He wrote a letter released alongside the trailer in which he shared that “There were no compromises on this show!” He also shared in the letter that he wanted several scenes to be re-shot because he “felt they weren’t good enough to be put out into the world.” At the same time, he also praised lead actor Iñaki Godoy, writing, “There were also some lines that I thought didn’t feel like Luffy on paper…But when I saw the filmed scenes, I went, ‘It works when it’s Iñaki performing it!’”

Watch the official trailer below.