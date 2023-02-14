‘On Patrol: Live’ Renewed for 90 More Episodes at Reelz

Reelz has ordered 90 new episodes of “On Patrol: Live,” effectively renewing the series through January of 2024.

“On Patrol: Live” is a revival of the long-running “Live PD,” which A&E canceled in 2020 during protests against police brutality after the killing of George Floyd. Producers reworked the series and took it to Reelz, where it premiered in July 2022.

The documentary series follows live news-gathering protocols as more than 50 cameras work in real time to capture the work of police officers on patrol. Dan Abrams, who hosted the original “Live PD,” hosts and executive produces “On Patrol: Live.” Alongside retired sargeant Sean “Sticks” Larkin and deputy sheriff Curtis Wilson, Abrams provides analysis and context for the happenings of each episode.

“On Patrol: Live” is produced by Half Moon Pictures for Reelz. Along with Abrams, executive producers include Dan Cesareo, John Zito, Lucilla D’Agostino, Paul Gordon and Joe Venafro.

Though A&E initially canceled “Live PD” in response to growing cultural concerns about coverage of police activities, Abrams maintained his confidence in the show’s value when it was renewed. “Law enforcement is front and center in the national discussion, and our hope is that showing the work of police officers in a live format will provide viewers with direct access to the work they do,” he said at the time.

In August 2022, A&E sued Reelz for copying “Live PD,” seeking to both block future episodes and receive monetary damages. In the suit, A&E cited a tweet from Abrams where he promoted the new series as the return of “Live PD.”