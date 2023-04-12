‘On My Block’ Spinoff ‘Freeridge’ Canceled at Netflix After One Season

Netflix has canceled the comedy series “Freeridge” after just one season, Variety has learned.

The half-hour show was a spinoff of the Netflix YA comedy series “On My Block.” It was originally ordered to series back in September 2021 ahead of the fourth and final season of “On My Block.” “Freeridge” debuted its one and only eight-episode season at the streamer on Feb. 2.

According to the “Freeridge” official logline, it “is a coming of age comedy following sibling rivals Gloria and Ines and their friends Demi and Cameron who have unleashed a curse bringing dark misfortune into their lives.”

The cast included Keyla Monterroso Mejia as Gloria, Bryana Salaz as Ines, Tenzing Norgay Trainor as Cam, Ciara Riley Wilson as Demi, and Peggy Blow as Mariluna. Michael Solomon, Zaire Adams, J.R. Villarreal and Jean Paul San Pedro also starred in the show with Paula Garcés, Eric Gutierrez, Eme Ikwuakor and Raushanah Simmons all reprising their roles from “On My Block.”

The series hailed from “On My Block” co-creators Lauren Iungerich, Eddie Gonzalez, and Jeremy Haft along with “On My Block” co-producer Jamie Uyeshiro and “On My Block” co-executive producer Jamie Dooner. All are credited as co-creators and executive producers on the new series, with Iungerich serving as showrunner. Iungerich remains under an overall deal at Netflix.

Netflix’s current comedy slate includes hit shows like “Cobra Kai,” “The Upshaws,” and “Emily in Paris,” though “Cobra Kai” is currently prepping its sixth and final season.

Cobra Kai, The Upshaws, Never Have I Ever and Emily in Paris are among the most popular and lauded comedies on TV. That 90s Show recently launched a successful first season. The streamer’s recent comedy series orders include an untitled series starring Kristen Bell, an untitled series starring Ted Danson, and the third season of “Girls5Eva” as the show moves over from Peacock.